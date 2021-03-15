Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alpine skiing: Schwarz seals World Cup men's slalom title, Goggia to return

Austria's Marco Schwarz sealed the Alpine skiing men's World Cup slalom title on Sunday after finishing seventh in a race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. France's Clement Noel won ahead of compatriot Victor Muffat-Jeandet with Switzerland's Ramon Zehnhaeusern third.

Reports: Texans to acquire RT Marcus Cannon from Patriots

The Houston Texans will acquire right tackle Marcus Cannon from the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday. Per reports, the teams will swap picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Report: Dustin Hopkins to return to Washington

Kicker Dustin Hopkins has agreed to a contract to return to the Washington Football Team, NBC Sports Washington said Sunday. Hopkins could have become a free agent this week. The 30-year-old has spent the past six seasons with Washington.

Bitcoin to spare? A's accepting it for season suites

The Oakland Athletics are selling access to suites in the 2021 regular season for $64,800. Or, if buyers would prefer, one Bitcoin.

Clijsters faces more time on sidelines, but not quitting

Former world number one Kim Clijsters underwent knee surgery last year and contracted the novel coronavirus in January but the mother of three is not ready to quit just yet. The 37-year-old Belgian has not managed a win since coming out of retirement for a second time in February, 2020, and her last match was in the opening round of last year's U.S. Open in September.

Japan to limit size of foreign delegations at Games - report

Japan is considering limiting the number of people who will be allowed to accompany foreign ministers and leaders for the delayed Tokyo Olympics due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/03/3a9ef5533c8b-japan-asks-for-small-vip-delegations-to-olympics-amid-pandemic.html reported on Sunday. Kyodo said the Japanese government will restrict the accompanying staff to 11 people per head of state, while cabinet-level delegations will be limited to five people, the report said.

Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed a remarkable 60-foot putt on the final hole for a closing birdie as he claimed his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Rozner entered the final day at Education City Golf Club in Doha three shots off the lead but fought into contention alongside Italian Guido Migliozzi.

Islanders captain Anders Lee placed on long-term IR

The New York Islanders placed captain Anders Lee on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Sunday. The move is retroactive to last Thursday. Players on long-term injured reserve must miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days.

Top 25 roundup: No. 9 Ohio State edges No. 4 Michigan to reach Big Ten final

Duane Washington Jr. scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and No. 9 Ohio State booked a spot in the Big Ten tournament title game by escaping with a 68-67 semifinal victory over No. 4 Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis. E.J. Liddell tallied 13 of his 18 points in the second half to help the fifth-seeded Buckeyes (21-8) reach the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2013. Ohio State faces second-seeded Illinois (ranked No. 3) in Sunday's title game.

Saints QB Drew Brees retires

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement on Sunday. The 42-year-old Brees is the NFL's all-time leader with 80,358 career passing yards and 7,142 completions. His 571 touchdowns rank second to Tom Brady's 581.