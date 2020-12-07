Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trail Blazers shut down facility after positive tests

The Portland Trail Blazers were supposed to open preseason training camp on Sunday. Instead, the franchise shut down the training facility due to positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

Residents uncertain about Games as costs, COVID-19 cases rise

Japanese residents are torn between trepidation and tentative support for next year's Olympic Games that are now set to be far more expensive than expected amid a spike in coronavirus cases. In an announcement on Friday, organisers said the postponed Games would cost an additional 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion) with the bill to be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG).

NFL Roundup: Surging Giants stun Seahawks

Wayne Gallman Jr. rushed for a career-high 135 yards, Alfred Morris scored twice and the suddenly resurgent New York Giants, behind backup quarterback Colt McCoy, upset the host Seattle Seahawks 17-12 on Sunday. The Seahawks (8-4), who entered the game first in the NFC West and third in the NFL with 31.0 points per game, didn't get their offense untracked until late in the fourth quarter. Seattle reached the Giants' 46-yard line on its final possession, but three incompletions and a sack ended the threat.

Kenya's Kandie smashes half marathon world record in Valencia

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds on Sunday, becoming the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon. Kandie, who finished second at the world half marathon championships in Gdynia in October, finished the Spanish annual race in 57 minutes and 32 seconds, breaking the previous record of 58:01 set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in September 2019.

Cycling: Thomas dislocates shoulder in training fall but escapes fracture

Ineos-Grenadiers rider Geraint Thomas suffered a dislocated shoulder in a crash on Sunday but the tough-as-nails Welshman said he would be back in training on Monday having escaped a fracture. "Not the Sunday I was expecting... crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder," Thomas said in an Instagram post that was accompanied by x-rays of his shoulder that also showed several screws in his collar bone from a previous injury.

Report: Colts QB Rivers needs foot surgery after season

The toe injury that has bothered Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers the last two weeks will require offseason surgery to correct, NFL Network reported Sunday. Rivers, who turns 39 on Tuesday, has a plantar plate rupture to the big toe on his right foot, per the report.

Hall of Famer Ralston dies at 78

Five-time Grand Slams double champion and Hall of Famer Dennis Ralston died Sunday at age 78. The death was announced by his alma mater, Southern California. The university said Ralston died in Austin, Texas, after a battle with cancer.

UFC to slash roster before year-end, says Dana White

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to cut 60 mixed martial artists from its roster before the end of the year, president Dana White told a media conference after Saturday's card in Las Vegas. White was responding to a question about Cuban middleweight Yoel Romero, who was recently dropped by the organisation despite fighting for the title as recently as last March. The UFC currently lists 724 active fighters on its website (www.ufc.com), comprising 117 women and 607 men.

Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring in February for an exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul, the undefeated former world champion announced on Instagram on Sunday. Mayweather, 43 and with an unblemished record of 50-0, last fought professionally in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, who was making his boxing debut.

Australia's Queensland to resume Brisbane 2032 Games bid

Australia's northeastern state of Queensland will resume work on Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympics after shelving the project for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Monday. State premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would discuss funding arrangements for the bid with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a national cabinet meeting on Friday.