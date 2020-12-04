Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: No. 17 Texas tops No. 14 UNC for Maui title

Matt Coleman III made the game-winning basket with one-10th of a second remaining as No. 17 Texas won the Maui Invitational for the first time, defeating No. 14 North Carolina 69-67 on Wednesday in Asheville, N.C. The title game was tightly contested down the stretch, but North Carolina missed some late free throws and the Longhorns pulled out the victory.

Rodchenkov's expose on Russian doping scandal wins sports book award

Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory, won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award on Thursday for his tell-all account of the country's state-sponsored doping scandal. "The Rodchenkov Affair: How I Brought Down Putin's Secret Doping Empire" outlines his account of how he helped Russian athletes who cheated by doping escape detection.

FIA probes Grosjean's crash as track changes made

Formula One's governing body opened an investigation into Romain Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix crash on Thursday as the French driver hailed those who helped him escape the fireball. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) also made changes for this weekend's race at Sakhir, adding two rows of tyres and a conveyor belt at the turn three scene of Grosjean's accident.

NBA-Rockets trade Westbrook for Wizards' Wall, first-round pick

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for five-time All Star point guard John Wall and a future first-round draft pick, both teams announced on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Westbrook, a nine-time All Star point guard who spent the bulk of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to Houston in 2019, averaged 27.2 points and 7.9 rebounds in the most recent season.

Paralympics: Athletes offered grants worth $2 million to offset COVID-19

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Thursday an unprecedented grant package worth 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) to compensate losses from the coronavirus. With the Tokyo 2020 Games postponed until next year because of the pandemic, the IPC's more than 200 federations, along with National Olympic Committees, have suffered huge losses.

Murray can still compete against top guys, says former coach

A fit Andy Murray could still be competitive against top players and tennis fans should consider themselves lucky still to be able to see the three-time Grand Slam champion in action, the Briton's former coach Daniel Vallverdu has told Reuters. Venezuelan Vallverdu currently coaches three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka who crushed former world number one Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 in the opening round of this year's French Open.

Sullivan extends lead at halfway stage of Golf in Dubai Championship

England's Andy Sullivan carded a second-round 66 on Thursday to lead by three shots at the halfway stage of the Golf in Dubai Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. Overnight leader Sullivan shot five birdies and an eagle on the seventh hole of the Fire Course after a blip on the third that resulted in his first bogey. He went 17-under for the tournament.

Alonso to take part in F1 'young driver' test at age of 39

Two times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso, who will make a comeback with Renault next year at the age of 39, has been given special dispensation to take part in a post-season test intended for young drivers. Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul thanked the governing FIA on Thursday for allowing it "in recognition of our commitment to young drivers throughout junior motorsport and to Fernando's own dedication to furthering the careers of young talents."

Refunds sought for 18% of tickets sold in Japan, organisers say

Refund requests have been made for around 18% of the tickets sold in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, the organising committee said on Thursday. Ticket holders in Japan were given the chance to ask for refunds because of the one-year postponement to the Games caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club by four shots on Sunday, shot a five under par 67 to share the lead with three other South Africans, Matthias Schwab of Austria and the Italian Aron Zemmer.