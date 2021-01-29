Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Patrick Reed, Alex Noren share lead at Torrey Pines

Patrick Reed and Sweden's Alex Noren blitzed the North Course on Thursday to fire dueling 8-under-par 64s and share the lead after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Scottie Scheffler was alone in second place after shooting a 7-under 65, also on the North Course.

Brady heaps praise on 'endearing' Bucs coach Arians

Hopefully New England head coach Bill Belichick is not the jealous type. Ten months since leaving Belichick's Patriots, with whom he won six Super Bowl rings over two decades, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady heaped praise on his new head coach Bruce Arians as they prepare to face Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Championship game on Feb. 7.

Sailing: Luna Rossa take 2-0 lead over American Magic in Challenger semis

Luna Rossa put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Challenger Series final by taking a 2-0 lead over American Magic in the best-of-seven repechage semi-final at Auckland on Friday. The Italian team won the first race by two minutes and 43 seconds, and the second by three minutes and seven seconds in breezy conditions at Waitemata Harbour.

Wizards set to welcome three back from protocols

After struggling throughout January, while also having six games postponed, the Washington Wizards are set to welcome back Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. All three players are available to see action Friday when the Wizards play host to the Atlanta Hawks.

Ex-Red Wings G Jimmy Howard announces retirement

Longtime Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard retired Thursday after 14 NHL seasons. Howard, 36, finished his career with a 246-196-70 record, 24 shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 543 games (518 starts) from 2005-20.

Out then in, Djokovic plays a set in Adelaide exhibition

World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of an Adelaide exhibition because of a blistered hand on Friday before appearing on court to play a set after all, helping his compatriot Filip Krajinovic beat Jannik Sinner. Djokovic was scheduled to kick off the "Day at the Drive" event in front of a crowd of 4,000 at Adelaide's Memorial Drive Tennis Club but pulled out minutes before he was due on court and was replaced by Krajinovic.

Reports: Cardinals to re-sign RHP Adam Wainwright

Veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright, who ranks among St, Louis Cardinals' all-time leaders in several pitching categories, agreed to re-sign with the team for the 2021 season, according to multiple reports Thursday. The one-year agreement is worth $8 million, with opportunities for performance incentives. It marks the third consecutive year that Wainwright has re-upped with the Cardinals on a one-year contract.

Djokovic keeps fans guessing, Serena visits zoo after quarantine

Novak Djokovic made a confusing cameo at an exhibition event and Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo on Friday as some of the world's top tennis players soaked up their freedom after 14 days of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open. Djokovic, Williams and Rafa Nadal were among a select group of players who isolated in Adelaide rather than Melbourne and were scheduled for exhibition matches in the city on Friday.

Hawks get respite from heavyweights in visit to D.C.

The Atlanta Hawks get a short break from the heavyweight portion of their schedule when they visit the struggling Washington Wizards on Friday night. The Hawks have lost two of their last three games, but likely aren't discouraged after having been beaten on the road by Milwaukee before defeating the Los Angeles Clippers and taking Brooklyn to overtime in a home loss Wednesday.

C Alex Avila agrees to one-year deal with Nationals

Catcher Alex Avila agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals, The Athletic reported Thursday, as the 12-year veteran joins his sixth different team. Financial terms of the deal were not reported.