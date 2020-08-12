Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rockies barely hold off Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado homered, Charlie Blackmon and Raimel Tapia had three hits apiece, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 in Denver on Tuesday night. The score was 2-2 before the Rockies scored six times in the eighth inning. The Diamondbacks responded with five runs in the ninth before Colorado reliever Daniel Bard entered with runners at the corners and two outs. Bard struck out Stephen Vogt looking at a 2-2 slider to earn his first save.

MLB roundup: Orioles edge Phils on inside-the-park homer

Austin Hays hit an inside-the-park homer to lead off the 10th inning, lifting the visiting Baltimore Orioles to a 10-9 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. With Andrew Velazquez stationed on second base to begin the 10th, Hays' liner off Deolis Guerra (1-2) was misplayed by diving center fielder Roman Quinn. The ball found its way to the wall, and Hays motored around the bases to give Baltimore a two-run lead despite only one batter coming to the plate.

NHL roundup: Lightning edge Jackets in fifth OT

Brayden Point's goal in the fifth overtime period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round quarterfinal series on Tuesday in Toronto. At 10:27 of the fifth extra period, a shot bounced off Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and back to Point, who blasted the rebound into the net for his second goal of the game.

U.S. Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone fall college football, other sports, due to COVID-19

Two of the five wealthiest U.S. college sports conferences postponed the fall football season on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a critical blow to both an iconic American cultural tradition and a multibillion-dollar entertainment industry. The Big Ten and Pac-12 powerhouse members include perennial national football title contenders like the University of Michigan, Ohio State University and the University of Southern California. The Big Ten suspended fall sports, while the Pac-12 said it would not hold any sports competitions for the remainder of the year.

Five 'bubbles', 400,000 fans and full prize money at 2021 Australian Open

The 2021 Australian Open could be moved to later in the year due to COVID-19 but tournament director Craig Tiley told Reuters that organisers are confident of hosting the Grand Slam in its usual January slot with full prize money and fans in the stands. Melbourne is in the midst of a full lockdown after a second spike in COVID-19 cases but Tiley and his team have been working since shortly after the 2020 edition finished to draw up strategies to ensure next year's tournament goes ahead.

Chargers coach Lynn says he had COVID-19

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the year. Lynn, 51, is the third coach in the National Football League (NFL) known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus after the New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton and Philadelphia Eagles' Doug Pederson.

NBA roundup: Lillard ties career-high 61 in Blazers' win

Damian Lillard tied a career-high with 61 points and assisted Hassan Whiteside on what proved to be the game-winning dunk in the Portland Trail Blazers' 134-131 defeat of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in the Orlando area. Lillard also became the first player in Portland franchise history to score 50-plus points in consecutive games.

Portland beat Orlando in MLS is Back Tournament final

Portland Timbers beat Orlando City SC 2-1 on Tuesday in the MLS is Back Tournament final, bringing an end to a competition at Disney World in Florida that got off to a shaky start when two teams were withdrawn amid a cluster of COVID-19 tests. Defenders Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic scored off set pieces for Portland, who also earned a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League for winning the month-long World Cup-style tournament that was played entirely without fans in attendance.

Day determined to get back to number one: former coach

A resurgent Jason Day is determined to reclaim the world number one ranking after contending at the PGA Championship, his former coach Colin Swatton said on Wednesday. Flying solo after splitting with long-time mentor Swatton last month, Day finished tied for fourth in San Francisco behind winner Collin Morikawa after recording three top-10 finishes since the U.S. tour's resumption.

WTA roundup: Williams sisters set up second-round meeting

Serena Williams got off to a slow start in her first match in six months, but she prevailed Tuesday to set up a second-round showdown with her sister. Top-seeded Serena Williams rallied past fellow American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky.