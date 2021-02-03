Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Super Bowl LV to have 25,000 fans, 30,000 cutouts

Super Bowl LV will have 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts in attendance at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday in Tampa, the NFL announced Tuesday morning. That first number, which serves as the smallest audience in Super Bowl history, is still an increase over the 22,500 the league previously had stated would be in the stands. Among the crowd on hand will be 7,500 health-care workers who have received the vaccine for COVID-19 as guests of the NFL.

Injured Sun F Alyssa Thomas signs multi-year contract

Two-time All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas signed a multi-year contract to remain with the Connecticut Sun, the team announced Tuesday. Terms of the contract were not divulged for Thomas, who is expected to miss the upcoming season after sustaining a torn Achilles while playing for USK Praha in the Czech Republic. She underwent surgery last month.

Rapids sign GK William Yarbrough to three-year deal

The Colorado Rapids signed goalkeeper William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for 2024, the team announced Tuesday. Yarbrough, 31, was with the Rapids on loan last season from Club Leon from Liga MX. He went 6-4-4 with a 1.43 goals-against average and four shutouts in 14 regular-season games.

Chiefs' Andy Reid guides with Golden Rule, goal of greatness

One year after Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl, his players continue with the same message: the Kansas City Chiefs want to get one for their coach, Big Red. Reid said Tuesday at his early morning press conference his approach to players is likely the reason his charges continue to trumpet his cause.

NFL: Chiefs' Mahomes building legacy as leading voice for social justice

Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose dynamic play and infectious personality have made him the face of the NFL, is also building a legacy as one of the most impactful athletes of his generation. Mahomes, who will seek the second Super Bowl title of his young career on Sunday, wants also to have an impact off the field and so has remained dedicated to using his platform to speak up on social justice issues.

Avalanche coach: Nathan MacKinnon out week-to-week

Colorado Avalanche superstar center Nathan MacKinnon is sidelined week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Jared Bednar announced Tuesday. MacKinnon was injured during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. He did not return to the bench for the start of the third period.

Super Bowl organizers, officials grapple with COVID-19 threat

Fans descending on Tampa, Florida, for Sunday's Super Bowl will be met with strict warnings to mask up and practice social distancing, as the threat of COVID-19 hangs over the biggest spectacle in American sports. A limited crowd of 22,000 general admission fans - plus 2,700 in suites - will watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs inside Raymond James Stadium, with thousands more expected to take part in festivities leading up to the game, putting public health experts on alert.

Report: Reds agree to terms with LHP Sean Doolittle

The Cincinnati Reds agreed to terms on a one-year contract with left-hander Sean Doolittle, MLB.com reported Tuesday. Doolittle would be in line to serve as the Reds closer after the team traded right-hander Raisel Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels in December. Iglesias, 30, made 22 appearances for the Reds last season and compiled a 4-3 record with eight saves.

Chiefs baffled by NFL overlooking Eric Bieniemy

Overlooked offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy not being hired as a head coach still baffles the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is focused on Super Bowl LV this week but said he plans a fact-finding mission starting next week to find out "what is going on" in the process that continues to keep Bieniemy from running his own team.

Olympics: Paris 2024 will have contingency plan if COVID-19 crisis not over - Estanguet

Paris will be ready to host the 2024 Olympics even if the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing as organisers have been working on contingency plans, Tony Estanguet, the head of the organising committee, said on Tuesday. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed by a year and organisers are facing a tough challenge to host the sporting extravaganza this July and August as the COVID-19 crisis rages on.