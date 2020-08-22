Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home-and-home series sweep. Starting at second to open the inning, Myers stopped at third on Jake Cronenworth's leadoff single to short center off reliever Luis Garcia (0-1). However, he scored when the ball ricocheted off Heineman's glove and rolled behind the outfielder.

Mickelson to make PGA Tour Champions debut

Phil Mickelson will make his PGA Tour Champions debut at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National on Monday, he said on Friday. The 50-year-old was projected to miss the cut at the Northern Trust at TPC Boston and the American said he wanted to play on the senior circuit for the first time to keep active ahead of next month's Safeway Open and U.S. Open.

Zarco handed pitlane start penalty following Morbidelli crash

Avintia Ducati's Johann Zarco will begin his next MotoGP ride from the pitlane after being penalised for his role in a crash with Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring earlier this week, MotoGP said on Friday. Zarco, 30, was involved in a high-speed crash with Morbidelli, 25, at turn three in Spielberg, with their cartwheeling bikes missing Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales by inches.

Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury

Kim Clijsters has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to an abdominal injury, the former world number one said on Friday, but she is hopeful of playing in the U.S. Open later this month. The Western & Southern Open which began this week in New York serves as a warm-up event for players ahead of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open -- where Clijsters, 37, received a wildcard entry.

Broncos, Lions playing early games without fans

The Denver Broncos will play their home opener and the Detroit Lions will play their first two home games without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams announced Friday. The Broncos kick off the season at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday night Sept. 14 against the Tennessee Titans. The stadium's normal capacity is 76,125 for football.

Majority of Japanese firms are against holding Olympics next summer: survey

More than half of Japanese companies believe the Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for this summer but postponed for a year due to the novel coronavirus, should be cancelled or put off again, a survey by a Japanese think-tank found. Of some 13,000 companies that responded to the poll by Tokyo Shoko Research, 27.8% said the sporting event should be cancelled while 25.8% saw another postponement as desirable.

Kentucky Derby to be held without fans as COVID-19 spreads in Louisville

Organizers of the Kentucky Derby said on Friday that no fans would be allowed to attend the race on September 5 as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Louisville. The race, which is usually held on the first Saturday in May, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers had planned to welcome a reduced crowd of less than 23,000 spectators to Churchill Downs.

Cavendish left out of Bahrain McLaren squad for Tour de France

Mark Cavendish will not be competing at the Tour de France for the second year in a row after Bahrain McLaren omitted the British cyclist from their squad which was announced on Friday. Cavendish, who has won 30 stages on the Tour and is considered one of the best sprinters in the event's history, joined the team last year along with Belgian rider Dylan Teuns, who has also missed the cut.

Yankees-Mets series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

This weekend's three-game series between the visiting New York Yankees and crosstown rivals New York Mets has been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Friday. MLB said in a statement the games were postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the Mets' organization.

Silver unsure Dec. 1 start date is realistic

Commissioner Adam Silver warned on Thursday night that the NBA's scheduled Dec. 1 start date for the 2020-21 season is likely to be moved back. "I'd say Dec. 1, now that we're working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me," Silver said before the NBA draft lottery on Thursday.