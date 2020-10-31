Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Falcons' Harris ejected after hit on Panthers' Bridgewater

Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was briefly knocked out of the Panthers' Thursday game after a play that saw the ejection of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris. Late in the third quarter at Charlotte, N.C., Bridgewater was looking to pass when he was tripped by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who stuck a leg in front of a charging Bridgewater. Once the quarterback went to the ground, Harris hit him in the head and neck.

Timberwolves' Beasley facing felony charges

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle pointing incident outside his home. Beasley, 23, has been charged with threat of violence/reckless disregard as well as fifth degree drug possession. Each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Russian athletics federation staff receive lengthy bans in Lysenko case

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday suspended former Russian athletics federation officials Elena Ikonnikova and Elena Orlova for eight years and six years respectively for obstructing an anti-doping investigation into high jumper Danil Lysenko. Lysenko, who won silver in the high jump at the 2017 world championships, failed to file his whereabouts on three occasions and was provisionally suspended in 2018 as three strikes in a 12-month period constituted an anti-doping violation.

No ban expected for Falcons' Harris

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris is not expected to be suspended by the NFL for the hit that prompted his ejection from Thursday's 25-17 win at Carolina, according to reports. Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was briefly forced to the sideline late in the third quarter. Bridgewater was looking to pass when he was tripped by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who stuck a leg in front of a charging Bridgewater. Once the quarterback went to the ground, Harris hit him in the head and neck.

Brewers decline option on ex-MVP Braun

The Milwaukee Brewers declined a mutual option on the contract of former National League Most Valuable Player Ryan Braun on Thursday, potentially putting an end to his career. Instead of paying Braun's scheduled $15 million salary in 2021, the Brewers bought out the deal for a $4 million.

Galaxy part ways with head coach Schelotto

LA Galaxy have parted ways with head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto as the club sit last in the Western Conference with three games left in the 2020 campaign, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team said on Thursday. The former Boca Juniors coach joined MLS's most successful club in January 2019 and led them to a 21-26-6 record, including 5-11-3 during the 2020 regular season.

Domestic ticketholders can apply for refunds in November: Tokyo organisers

Japan-based ticketholders for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be able to apply for refunds from Nov. 10, Games organisers said on Friday. Since deciding to postpone the Games until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have said ticketholders could apply for refunds if they no longer wanted to attend.

QB Lawrence positive for COVID-19, out for No. 1 Clemson

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence of top-ranked Clemson tested positive for the coronavirus, which will force him to miss the Tigers' Saturday home game against Boston College. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney revealed the news Thursday.

COVID-19 rains on Australia's Melbourne Cup parade

Australia's Melbourne Cup has drawn a crowd for over 150 years but next week's running will be a subdued affair with social distancing rules robbing "the race that stops the nation" of its usual festive atmosphere. The iconic two-mile handicap is the jewel in the crown of a week-long carnival that brings more than 300,000 punters through the turnstiles, drawing 81,000 to Flemington Racecourse last year.

Joe Montana says Brady and Bucs are showing Super Bowl potential

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana said Tom Brady has found his rhythm with Tampa Bay and that he "has pity" on the rest of the conference as the Buccaneers look more and more like Super Bowl contenders. Montana, who led the San Francisco 49ers to four championships, spent his final two seasons in Kansas City and said Brady's adjustment after leaving New England in the offseason was not complicated.