Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 football roundup: Lawrence stars in return for No. 3 Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who hadn't played in a game since Oct. 24, returned with a flourish Saturday, passing for 403 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Clemson routed visiting Pittsburgh 52-17. Lawrence missed two games, including the team's 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, while in quarantine for COVID-19. Expected to be the No. 1 selection in next year's NFL draft, he completed 26 of 37 passes for the Tigers (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Mara and Dona: Argentine twins a living tribute to soccer great

In the Rotundo household in Buenos Aires, the spirit of Diego Maradona has a living tribute: twin nine-year-old girls, Mara and Dona, named after the soccer legend who died this week.

The diminutive playmaker, one of the world's best ever who led Argentina to World Cup glory, inspired avid support through his magic on the pitch and his charisma off it, despite a turbulent personal life dogged by addiction.

NFL: Team facilities to be closed in response to COVID-19 surge

The NFL decided to prohibit in-person team activities on Monday and Tuesday given rising COVID-19 cases around the country and because a number of players celebrated U.S. Thanksgiving with out-of-town guests. The new measures were announced in a league-wide memo posted on the NFL's website late on Friday, a day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, and do not apply to the four teams scheduled to play on Monday or Tuesday.

Report: Steelers place RB Conner on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN reported on Saturday afternoon. Conner and an unidentified assistant coach each tested positive for the coronavirus, NFL Network reported earlier in the day. Per the report, Conner is awaiting a second test on Sunday to confirm the results.

Report: All Broncos QBs ruled out amid COVID-19 concerns

The Denver Broncos will face an unprecedented situation on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after all three of the teams' remaining quarterbacks were ruled out for the game because of COVID-19 concerns, according to a report from ESPN on Saturday night. The quarterbacks -- Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles -- each were removed before the start of Saturday's practice because of contact tracing involving fellow quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week. None of the other three quarterbacks was wearing a mask at the time of exposure to Driskel, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Report: Blue Jays exploring new stadium

The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring the possibility of a new stadium, in an ambitious plan that would put a new ballpark on the land where their current retractable-roof stadium now sits, according to The Globe and Mail. The Blue Jays have played at Rogers Centre since 1989, in a ballpark that was considered far ahead of its time when it opened with a roof that could open and close and with a hotel that has rooms overlooking center field.

History: Fuller becomes first woman to play for Power Five team

Sarah Fuller of Vanderbilt made college football history on Saturday when she became the first woman to play in a game for a Power Five team. She got her opportunity when she kicked off to open the second half with Vanderbilt trailing 21-0. The squib kick traveled 30 yards and was covered by a Missouri player at the Tigers' 35-yard line.

Argentine league restarts with tributes to Diego Maradona

The Argentine league restarted on Saturday following the country's emotional goodbye to Diego Maradona, with players, coaches and even referees expressing their love and gratitude to the country's best-known soccer star. The main domestic competition was hastily renamed the Diego Maradona Cup, and games in the first stage of group matches kicked off across the country after a minute's applause from those present in the fan-free stadiums.

NFL: Denver QBs ineligible for Sunday's game due to COVID-19 exposure

The Denver Broncos have no plan to forfeit their Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints even though all four quarterbacks on their roster are unavailable for COVID-19 related reasons, ESPN reported on Saturday. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all deemed to be a "high-risk" close contact to fellow Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, it said.

Vanderbilt's Fuller wants to inspire female athletes after making college football history

Sarah Fuller hopes to inspire young female athletes to follow their dreams after becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football match when she delivered the opening kick of the second half for Vanderbilt against Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Fuller, a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt University women's soccer team, took the field for the Commodores men's football team as place kicker in the third quarter and sent a low kick to the 35-yard line, carving her name in American sports history.