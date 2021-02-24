Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Basketball: Gasol confirms return to Barca 20 years on

Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol has announced he is returning to boyhood club Barcelona after nearly two decades in the NBA, three days after denying reports he had signed for the Catalans. "I'm very happy to announce I'm coming home and that I'll soon join the ranks of Barca's basketball team," Gasol, a two-time NBA champion and six-time All Star player, wrote on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

World number three Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha, the organisers of the WTA 500 tournament announced on Tuesday. Halep, who lost in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last week, did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hard court tournament.

LeBron James: Give preservation 'narrative' a rest

LeBron James hushed self-preservation narratives Monday night following the Lakers' latest overtime loss in which the Los Angeles All-Star played more than 40 minutes for the fourth time in February. James, 36, is averaging 38.2 minutes per game this month and played 43 minutes in Monday's 127-124 OT loss to the Washington Wizards.

NBA roundup: Wizards top Lakers in OT for 5th straight win

Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook added 32 on Monday as the visiting Washington Wizards rallied for a 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for their first five-game winning streak in three years. Westbrook, who added 14 rebounds and nine assists, made a shot inside and was fouled with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime to put the Wizards up three points. He missed the ensuing free throw to give the Lakers a chance to tie the score, but LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma missed 3-point attempts on Los Angeles' final possession.

NHL roundup: Panthers ride 29-shot period to win

The Florida Panthers, with a record-setting second period, defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Monday night at Sunrise, Fla. Trailing 1-0, Florida changed the game's momentum with its gigantic second period, scoring twice and outshooting Dallas 29-4. That set a record for most shots on goal for any period in franchise history. It was also a record defensively for Dallas.

Sagstrom reveals she was sexually abused as a child

Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom has revealed she was sexually abused as a child and hopes that by speaking out she may help others in the same situation deal with the trauma. Sagstrom, ranked 62nd in the world, said she was abused by an adult male friend in Sweden when she was 7-years-old but kept it secret for 16 years.

Tiger Woods badly hurt in car crash, expected to survive

Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with multiple injuries suffered when his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside, requiring rescue crews to extricate him from the wreckage, authorities said. Woods' injuries were not believed to be life threatening, ESPN reported, citing police sources, despite video footage from the crash scene showing his dark gray Genesis sport utility vehicle badly crumpled and lying on its side near the bottom of the slope, windows smashed.

White Sox SS Tim Anderson backs Tony La Russa

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is ready to play for manager Tony La Russa. The flamboyant and energetic Anderson said when La Russa was hired that he was concerned he'd need to tone down the spice in his game, something he was not ready to change.

U.S. women's team roster for Tokyo far from set - coach

The roster for the Tokyo-bound U.S. women's squad seeking to reclaim the Olympics gold medal that eluded them in 2016 is far from set in stone, national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Tuesday. Olympic rosters feature 18 players instead of the usual 23 that typically travel to a tournament and Andonovski said he had yet to lock in any player.

Toronto FC re-sign D Justin Morrow through 2021

Toronto FC re-signed defender Justin Morrow to a new contract through the 2021 season on Tuesday. Financial terms were not announced.