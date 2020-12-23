Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players

Opening night rosters for the National Basketball Association's 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 international players from 41 countries, including a record 17 from Canada, according to the league. Canada remains the most represented country outside of the United States for a seventh consecutive year with 17 players, followed by France (nine), Australia (eight) Serbia and Germany (six players each).

Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies

Tokyo Olympics officials on Wednesday announced a new creative team that will be responsible for redesigning the opening and closing ceremonies at next year's Games, which will be pared back due to COVID-19 safeguards. The new creative team will be headed by Hiroshi Sasaki, who was one of seven directors previously responsible for the opening and closing events.

Air Force, Navy to play on 20th anniversary of September 11

Air Force and Navy have altered the date of next year's game to Sept. 11, a decision that recognizes the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The teams originally were scheduled to play on Oct. 2.

Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Tennessee crushes St. Joe's

Victor Bailey Jr. scored 18 points and Santiago Vescovi added a season-high 16 points to go with five assists as No. 8 Tennessee remained unbeaten with a 102-66 blowout of Saint Joseph's on Monday night in Knoxville, Tenn. Six players finished in double figures for the Volunteers (5-0), who seized control with a 16-0 run early in the first half and led by as many as 38 points. Tennessee eclipsed 100 points in successive games for the first time since 2006 while shooting 50 percent (31-for-62).

Devils name Prudential as first helmet sponsor in NHL history

The New Jersey Devils have named longtime naming rights partner Prudential Financial as the first helmet ad sponsor in National Hockey League history, the team said on Tuesday. The agreement between the Devils and the U.S. life insurer is for the coming season which is scheduled to run from Jan. 13 until July. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Public betting big on KD, Nets in opener

The anticipated return of Kevin Durant on Tuesday night in the NBA season opener is helping establish the Brooklyn Nets as sizable favorites. The line for Tuesday's game at Barclays Center against the Golden State Warriors opened as a 6-point edge for the Nets. But after Durant's strong showings in preseason games gave bettors a feel for the brand of basketball Brooklyn would play with Durant -- primarily as a 4 or 5 in a small-ball lineup -- and head coach Steve Nash, the margin has ballooned to 7.5 points at FanDuel and BetMGM.

Reputation will not protect athletes from doping ban, says Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said reputation will not protect the sport's high-profile athletes from doping raps and warned that it would be harder than ever to get away with taking banned substances at next year's Tokyo Olympics. A host of top athletes, including world 100 metres champion Christian Coleman, have been sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit in recent years as it looks to restore integrity in a sport plagued by doping scandals.

League preaches 'flexibility' ahead of unprecedented season

The NBA will take a flexible approach into the 2020-21 season that begins on Tuesday, with protocols in place that Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum feels will allow games to be played safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After finishing last season at Disney World in a so-called "bubble" designed to keep inhabitants safe from COVID-19, the NBA's 30 teams will resume traveling between cities for games even as the coronavirus outbreak continues to swell nationwide.

Ineos' Rowe tests positive for COVID-19

Ineos Grenadiers rider Luke Rowe said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old Welshman, part of the Ineos team that have won five Tour de France titles since 2015, took to Twitter to announce his diagnosis.

Formula One in talks with Amazon to stream races - report

Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races, Financial Times reported on Wednesday. "They're an incredibly important potential partner and an opportunity for us to expand and grow our business," Chase Carey, F1's chief executive, told the Financial Times.