Reuters Sports News Summary

Golf-Morikawa hangs on for playoff win at Muirfield

Collin Morikawa narrowly avoided another playoff heartbreak on Sunday, defeating Justin Thomas in a tightly contested bout at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio. The 23-year-old, who suffered a playoff loss at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month, hung on to claim his second PGA Tour win in just 24 starts after his fellow American Thomas bogeyed on 16 and 18 to send the pair into extra play.

D.C. United v Toronto MLS game rescheduled for Monday after negative COVID-19 tests

Sunday's postponed Major League Soccer (MLS) game between D.C. United and Toronto FC was rescheduled for Monday after a second round of testing for COVID-19 turned up negative results for all players, the league said. Tests conducted Saturday on the players had produced an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case and another inconclusive test, the league said, prompting the match's postponement.

With elbow bumps and masked fans, World TeamTennis kicks off season

2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens defeated reigning Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig 5-1 to help expansion franchise Chicago Smash defeat the Vegas Rollers in the kickoff of World TeamTennis' (WTT) regular season on Sunday. One of only a few live sports to welcome fans in North America amid the coronavirus outbreak, roaring crowds were replaced with masked, socially distanced spectators at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia, where the entire three-week WTT regular season will take place.

Custer stuns field at Kentucky for first career Cup win

With some of the top drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series battling it out for the lead on a restart with two laps to go in Sunday's Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, it was a rookie -- Cole Custer -- who emerged with the lead and ultimately the victory. Custer, driving in just his 20th Cup race and his first on the circuit at the Kentucky 1.5-mile oval, beat out previous series champions Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick on the final restart to get his first Cup victory.

Lakers' Davis won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is joining teammate LeBron James in passing on placing a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season starts again. "I think the name Davis is something I try to represent every time I step on the floor," he said Sunday during a video conference call with reporters.

Dodgers' Jansen late due to family's COVID-19 fight

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen reported to camp on Sunday and revealed that his delay was due to a battle with the coronavirus. The 32-year-old Jansen said he believes he caught the coronavirus from his 4-year-old son, Kaden, about three weeks ago. Kenley Jansen initially tested negative before testing positive in a follow-up exam.

Report: No fashion statements inside NBA bubble

Add players' famed fashion statements when entering the arena to the list of things excluded from the NBA bubble near Orlando. According to an ESPN report Sunday night, players will be required to "be in uniform and warm-ups when they arrive" to the arena for their games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Reports: Washington to retire Redskins name Monday

The Washington Redskins plan to announce Monday that they will retire their controversial team nickname, multiple outlets reported Sunday night. One source told Sports Business Journal that the team "felt it was important to remove any doubts as to the future of the name." The report indicated that a new nickname would not be immediately announced due to pending trademark issues.

Yankees OF Judge sidelined with stiff neck

The New York Yankees held outfielder Aaron Judge out of their intrasquad game for the second straight day on Sunday as he deals with neck stiffness. He was scratched on Saturday night, and on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said he won't rush the slugger back.

Olympics must go ahead next year as symbol of overcoming COVID-19, Tokyo governor says

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, often floated as a future Japanese premier, said on Monday the Olympics must go ahead next year as a symbol of world unity in overcoming the novel coronavirus, even as her city grapples with stubborn spikes in cases. Japan has not seen an explosive coronavirus outbreak as suffered in some other places but a recent increase in cases in Tokyo, which accounts for more than a third of its more than 20,000 total, has fanned worries about a second wave of infections.