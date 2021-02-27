Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Wild win 5th straight, end Kings' streak at 6

Cam Talbot made 27 saves to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Friday night in Minneapolis. Talbot was making his first appearance since Feb. 2, as he spent 2 1/2 weeks on the COVID-19 list before he was cleared last week.

Report: NBA to mandate opt-in for draft entry

With the NCAA granting all current players an extra year of eligibility, the NBA will shift to a system requiring all players to petition for entry into the 2021 draft. The NCAA approved the extra year of eligibility in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL approach to the eligibility shift was to expand the opt-out window for players who have declared for the draft until March 1 (Monday).

NBA roundup: Heat extend win streak, cool off Jazz

Jimmy Butler had a season-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and eight assists, leading the host Miami Heat to a 124-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell had 30 points for the Jazz, who have the best record in the NBA and are 22-3 since Jan. 8. Mitchell shot 11-for-26, including 2-for-9 on 3-pointers. The Jazz also got 17 points from Bojan Bogdanovic as well as 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks from Rudy Gobert.

Gymnastics: U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was charged with 20 counts of human trafficking, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, criminal enterprise and lying to a police officer, according to court documents filed in Eaton County, Michigan.

NHL in denial of race issues, says Hockey Diversity Alliance

The National Hockey League is more interested in public relations than taking substantive action on the lack of diversity within the sport, said Akim Aliu, a founding member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA). As Black History Month, which celebrates Black achievements, comes to a close on Sunday, Aliu lamented the lack of meaningful progress within the NHL to eradicate systemic racism and intolerance.

James hits back at Ibrahimovic criticism of political activism

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday fired back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and vowed to never stay silent about social causes after he was criticised by the AC Milan forward for sticking his nose into politics. Ibrahimovic in an interview on Thursday said sportspeople like four-time NBA champion James, who has been one of the NBA's leading voices against racial injustice and police brutality, should avoid making the mistake of getting involved in political matters and instead focus on only sports.

G League probes 'coronavirus' claim by Jeremy Lin: reports

The NBA's G League has launched an investigation after Jeremy Lin said he was called "coronavirus" on the court, U.S. media said on Friday. Taiwanese-American Lin, who is part of the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday but did not specify when or where the incident occurred.

'Heart is not in it', says Simon as he takes break from tour

Veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon has said he is taking an indefinite break from the ATP tour out of concern for his mental health. The 36-year-old, who reached a career-high singles ranking of six in 2009 but is now ranked 68, won the last of his 14 titles on the men's tour in 2018.

Tiger Woods recovering, in 'good spirits' after follow-up procedures: tweet

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is recovering and in "good spirits" after he received successful follow-up procedures on injuries sustained this week in a car accident, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account on Friday. Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the crash on Tuesday, which left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

Tokyo 2020 committee to pick at least 11 women to join board: media

The Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee is expected to add at least 11 women to its board as it expands the panel to 45 from 35, Fuji Network News (FNN) said on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. The news comes after comments on Wednesday by Seiko Hashimoto, head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, reiterating a goal for women to comprise 40% of the board.