Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sabalenka outguns Azarenka to win inaugural Ostrava Open

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka stormed to a 6-2 6-2 victory over compatriot Victoria Azarenka to win the inaugural J&T Banka Ostrava Open and the first all-Belarusian WTA final on Sunday. Former world number one Azarenka, who has been in top form since tennis restarted following its pandemic-enforced hiatus, needed a medical timeout in the second set and ended up losing the match in 68 minutes.

Mexico's legendary masked wrestlers seek new ways to keep fighting

Mexico's famed masked wrestlers are trying to get their coronavirus-hit sport off the canvas by taking their colorful fights to a small island nestled in the heart of Mexico City's popular Xochimilco canals. With sporting events largely banned and the pandemic showing no signs of easing off, performers behind Mexico's free-style wrestling, known as Lucha Libre, are seeking innovative ways to make a living out of their craft.

What a time to be alive, says Hamilton after record 92nd win

Lewis Hamilton put no limits on what he could achieve after roaring past retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher on Sunday as the Formula One driver with most wins in the history of the sport. The Mercedes driver's 92nd victory was one of his most crushing, Hamilton lapping all but three rivals at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Rays pull great escape to beat Dodgers, level World Series

Down to their last strike, the Tampa Bay Rays pulled a wild and unlikely 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers out the hat when Brett Phillips singled in the tying run followed by Randy Arozarena with the go-ahead score on an error to level the best-of-seven World Series at 2-2. Up 7-6 in the ninth with two out, the Dodgers had looked well on the way to taking a 3-1 stranglehold on the best-of-seven series when Phillips walked up to the plate with two men on, and with two strikes connected on a line drive to right for his first career postseason hit scoring.

Report: NBA fell $1.5 billion short of revenue projection

The NBA, which was the first pro league to suspend play amid the COVID-19 pandemic, made $1.5 billion less than it projected last season due to the pandemic and other factors, according to an Associated Press report. The league shut down March 11, then returned to finish a shortened season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Cycling: Britain's Geoghegan Hart wins Giro d'Italia as Ineos-Grenadiers bounce back

Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d'Italia after beating Maglia Rosa holder Jai Hindley in the final-stage time trial on Sunday as Ineos-Grenadiers turned around a dismal season in spectacular fashion. The 25-year-old started the day 0.86 seconds behind Hindley but he beat the Australian to win the race by 39 seconds and give Ineos-Grenadiers their second Giro title after Chris Froome's 2018 triumph.

Humbert lifts Antwerp title with win over De Minaur

France's Ugo Humbert produced a masterful performance to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 6-1 7-6(4) and win his second ATP Tour title at the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday. Having won his maiden title in Auckland in January, the 22-year-old Humbert impressed this week with a notable win over second seed Pablo Carreno Busta and was put to the test in the semi-final when he saved four match points against Dan Evans.

Zverev destroys Schwartzman to complete Cologne double

Top seed Alexander Zverev won his second ATP title in Cologne in the space of a week with a quickfire 6-2 6-1 demolition of Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the final of the bett1HULKS Championship on Sunday. The German world number seven had claimed his first ATP crown of the year by besting Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-3 to win the bett1HULKS Indoor title at the same venue last Sunday.

McGowan wins Italian Open for first European Tour title in 11 years

England's Ross McGowan kept his cool to win the Italian Open by a single stroke on Sunday to clinch his second European Tour title -- 11 years after his maiden win in Madrid. McGowan started the day tied for the lead along with compatriot Laurie Canter, three shots clear and despite a topsy-turvy final round, a one-under-par 71 was enough to keep Canter and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts at bay.

NFL hits Titans with $350,000 fine for COVID-19 violations

The NFL fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 after an investigation into what led to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, the league announced on Sunday. The NFL and the NFL Players Association recently completed a review of the Titans' actions amid the outbreak, which started in late September and stretched into early October. The Titans had at least 24 players or staff members test positive for COVID-19 and needed to reschedule a pair of games because of it.