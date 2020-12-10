Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Montoya reunites with McLaren for Indy 500

Juan Pablo Montoya will join Arrow McLaren for next year's Indianapolis 500, the team said on Wednesday, as the Colombian chases a third win at the Brickyard. One of only three drivers to win races in Formula One, IndyCar and NASCAR, the 45-year-old Montoya becomes the third member of a team that also includes full-time drivers Mexican Patricio O'Ward and Swede Felix Rosenqvist.

UEFA open disciplinary case over Paris race incident

UEFA has opened a disciplinary proceeding into Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir when players walked off in protest at after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism. European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday that it had appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to "conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident".

Formula One statistics for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina: Lap distance: 5.554km. Total distance: 305.355km (55 laps)

NHL-COVID-19 takes toll on average NHL team value - Forbes

The average value of NHL franchises declined for the first time since 2001 as the COVID-19 pandemic robbed teams of critical revenue, according to the annual list https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2020/12/09/nhl-team-values-2020-hockeys-first-decline-in-two-decades/?sh=2cd133fd70dd published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday. With only 85% of regular season games held with fans and the entire postseason played at neutral sites and behind closed doors, the resulting lack of revenue from things like ticket sales and concessions took a toll.

Spithill to take helm of U.S. team in SailGP circuit

America's Cup veteran Jimmy Spithill will lead the United States SailGP Team when the high-speed "foiling" catamaran championship resumes in April after a pandemic pause. Spithill skippered Oracle Team USA for more than a decade, during which time he twice won the coveted America's Cup, before losing out to Emirates Team New Zealand in Bermuda in 2017.

Soccer-Never saw Messi as a rival, says Ronaldo

They defined the 'El Clasico' rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona for the past decade but Cristiano Ronaldo said he has always got on well with Lionel Messi and never saw him as a rival. Ronaldo, now playing for Juventus, scored two penalties to help the Italian champions secure a 3-0 win over Messi's Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mercedes act to resolve radio problems after pitstop confusion

Formula One champions Mercedes have fixed a radio problem that caused pitstop confusion in Bahrain last weekend and wrecked their race, team boss Toto Wolff said on Wednesday. Mercedes put Valtteri Bottas's front tyres on race leader George Russell's car when both drivers pitted during a safety car period at Sakhir.

American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year

American Sofia Kenin has been named WTA Player of the Year after winning her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open. Kenin defeated World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals and twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza in the final to claim the title at Melbourne Park. Kenin also reached the French Open final and finished the season ranked a career-high No. 4.