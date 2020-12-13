Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gretzky rookie card sells for record $1.29 million

NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky added another record to his long resume on Friday when The Great One's collectable card from his rookie season fetched $1.29 million at auction, becoming the first hockey card to sell for more than $1 million. A mint condition 1979 O-Pee-Chee card of Gretzky with the Edmonton Oilers during the 1978-79 season broke the previous high mark set by the same card, which sold for $465,000 in August 2016, according to NHL.com.

Motor racing-McLaren interested in Formula E once Gen3 car comes in

McLaren are interested in entering Formula E once the company's battery supply contract ends in 2022 and the electric series introduces its Gen3 car, McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said on Saturday. McLaren Applied Technologies is the exclusive battery supplier until 2022. Williams Advanced Engineering has the next contract.

Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final Abu Dhabi GP practice

Max Verstappen led Alexander Albon in a Red Bull one-two in the final practice session of the Formula One season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday, as dominant Mercedes found themselves in unfamiliar territory. Dutchman Verstappen lapped the Yas Marina track in one minute, 36.251 seconds, 0.501 seconds clear of his British-born Thai team mate Albon.

Boxing: Joshua knocks out Pulev to retain heavyweight titles

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knocked out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev near the end of the ninth round to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts at Wembley Arena on Saturday. The 31-year-old Briton was close to winning when he floored Pulev in the third round after a sweet right hand but the challenger recovered to test the home favourite in front of a limited crowd of 1,000.

Report: Raiders S Abram appealing $80K in fines

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is appealing $80,000 in fines for two hits against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network reported Saturday. Neither of the hits was penalized during the Raiders' 43-6 loss in Atlanta in Week 12.

Golf-Reed joined by Canter, Fitzpatrick atop Dubai leaderboard

American Patrick Reed carded a disappointing third-round 71 to drop into a share of the lead with Laurie Canter and Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Saturday. Overnight leader Reed finished on 11 under for the tournament in Dubai after rolling in birdies on the 15th and 18th holes after two bogeys.

Soccer-Thousands attend Rossi's funeral in Vicenza

Thousands of mourners gathered in the Italian city of Vicenza on Saturday for the funeral of former Italy forward Paolo Rossi, whose coffin was carried to the cathedral by his team mates from the 1982 World Cup-winning side. Marco Tardelli, Antonio Cabrini, Giancarlo Antognoni, Alessandro Altobelli, Franco Causio, Fulvio Collovati and Giuseppe Bergomi were among the pallbearers. The event was shown live by state broadcaster Rai.

Estonians plunge into icy water to ward off coronavirus blues

Over 500 swimmers swam in the near-freezing waters of Tallinn port in Estonia on Friday, taking part in a giant winter swimming relay in a country where the sport has been a popular way to counter the tedium of coronavirus restrictions. The 505 participants each swam the course of 25 metres (27 yards) marked out in a former submarine dockyard, taking 4 hours and 50 minutes to do so.

Florida star Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court

Florida star forward Keyontae Johnson was in critical but stable condition at a Tallahassee hospital after collapsing on the court during Saturday's game at No. 20 Florida State. The SEC's Preseason Player of the Year, Johnson finished an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Tyree Appleby to give the Gators an 11-3 lead just 3:42 into the game, prompting a timeout by Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton.

Boxing-Russian Kremlev elected AIBA president

Russia's Umar Kremlev was elected president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) at a virtual congress on Saturday, amateur boxing's governing body said. The congress, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had 155 national federations taking part and Kremlev beat his fellow candidates to win the election with 57.33% of the vote.