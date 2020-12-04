Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rodchenkov's expose on Russian doping scandal wins sports book award

Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory, won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award on Thursday for his tell-all account of the country's state-sponsored doping scandal. "The Rodchenkov Affair: How I Brought Down Putin's Secret Doping Empire" outlines his account of how he helped Russian athletes who cheated by doping escape detection.

Paralympics: Athletes offered grants worth $2 million to offset COVID-19

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Thursday an unprecedented grant package worth 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) to compensate losses from the coronavirus. With the Tokyo 2020 Games postponed until next year because of the pandemic, the IPC's more than 200 federations, along with National Olympic Committees, have suffered huge losses.

Murray can still compete against top guys, says former coach

A fit Andy Murray could still be competitive against top players and tennis fans should consider themselves lucky still to be able to see the three-time Grand Slam champion in action, the Briton's former coach Daniel Vallverdu has told Reuters. Venezuelan Vallverdu currently coaches three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka who crushed former world number one Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 in the opening round of this year's French Open.

Ogier starts as he means to continue in title decider

Six-times world champion Sebastien Ogier started as he meant to continue by winning the opening 4.33km stage at the title-deciding Monza Rally on Thursday. The Frenchman is 14 points behind championship-leading Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans after six rounds of a COVID-19 ravaged season.

Sullivan extends lead at halfway stage of Golf in Dubai Championship

England's Andy Sullivan carded a second-round 66 on Thursday to lead by three shots at the halfway stage of the Golf in Dubai Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. Overnight leader Sullivan shot five birdies and an eagle on the seventh hole of the Fire Course after a blip on the third that resulted in his first bogey. He went 17-under for the tournament.

Alonso 'young driver' test is unfair, says Norris

Fernando Alonso should not be allowed to take part in a Formula One 'young driver' test at the age of 39, McLaren's Lando Norris said on Thursday after Renault confirmed the two-times world champion's involvement. Spaniard Alonso, who has started 311 grands prix in an F1 career dating back to 2001, is making a comeback with Renault next season after two years out.

Grosjean crash a wake-up call for Haas team mate Magnussen

Romain Grosjean's fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash came as a wake-up call that drove home the reality of Formula One's dangers, his Haas team mate Kevin Magnussen said on Thursday. Grosjean careered off the track at high speed on the opening lap of last Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Leclerc would bet on Russell winning in Hamilton's car

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says he would bet on George Russell winning Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix when the Briton makes his Mercedes debut as Lewis Hamilton's replacement in the penultimate race of the season. Russell, 22, has yet to score a point in 36 races with struggling Williams but he could go from zero to hero in Bahrain after seven-times world champion Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19.

Refunds sought for 18% of tickets sold in Japan, organisers say

Refund requests have been made for around 18% of the tickets sold in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, the organising committee said on Thursday. Ticket holders in Japan were given the chance to ask for refunds because of the one-year postponement to the Games caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Scotland's Knox grabs first-round lead in Mexico

Scotland's Russell Knox overcame windy and wet conditions to fire an opening round six-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead at the Mayakoba Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico on Thursday. The 35-year-old Inverness native, who went out in the afternoon and started on the back nine, grabbed the lead when he perfectly judged a putt on the par-four sixth for his seventh birdie at the El Camaleon Golf Club.