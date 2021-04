Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hubert Hurkacz rallies past Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Miami Open semis

Hubert Hurkacz put together a stirring comeback on Thursday to record a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance to the semifinals of the Miami Open. The 26th-seeded Hurkacz was dominated in the first set and was down 0-2, 15-40 in the second set before turning things around in his quarterfinal victory.

Nationals' home opener postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Washington Nationals' home opener against the New York Mets, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Major League Baseball said. The decision was made a day after the Nationals said one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, while four others and a staff member were in quarantine following contact tracing.

Patriots' Robert Kraft addresses free-agency binge, draft misfires

The New England Patriots were quite active during the NFL's free agency period, spending a league-record $165 million in guaranteed money. While the Patriots added tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, among others, Patriots owner Robert Kraft acknowledged Wednesday that being active in free agency isn't the desired path toward long-term success.

Golf: Wie West makes stirring return to major competition

Michelle Wie West, in only her second tournament after a nearly two-year absence, showed she can still compete with the game's best as she made an encouraging start to the first major of the LPGA season on Thursday in Rancho Mirage, California. Wie West, who was out of action while on maternity leave and recovering from a wrist injury, fired a two-under-par 70 at the ANA Inspiration to sit four shots off the early first-round lead at Mission Hills Country Club.

Spieth getting short game in order right in time for Masters

Jordan Spieth came into the Valero Texas Open mainly looking to fine-tune his short game ahead of next week's Masters and on Thursday he did just that as he grabbed the early first-round clubhouse lead. Spieth was a little loose off the tee in tough conditions at TPC San Antonio but more than offset that with a sublime short game en route to a five-under-par 67 that left him one shot clear after the morning wave.

American Collins to miss Charleston Open for surgery

American tennis player Danielle Collins will skip next week's Charleston Open in South Carolina to undergo surgery on Monday for endometriosis, a condition that hampers her ability to perform consistently. "This has been an ongoing issue for quite some time," Collins, the world number 40 who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2019, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CNIA40sjttG.

'It's been a long year for New York' - Yankees fans cheer Opening Day at last

Yankee Stadium's gates swung open for the first time in nearly 18 months on Thursday, as elated and emotional fans welcomed back their Bronx Bombers after a season played to empty stands amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans young and old streamed into the park as an organist played the Big Apple anthem "New York, New York", the latest hint that life may slowly be starting to get back to normal.

Ashleigh Barty storms into final at Miami Open

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia cruised into the Miami Open final with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Thursday. Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, needed 89 minutes to dispatch her rival. The 2019 Miami Open champion won her 11th straight match at the event and improved to 12-2 in 2021.

No breaks from COVID-19 as MLB returns

Not even the excitement of Major League Baseball's Opening Day on Thursday could provide a break from COVID-19 as ballparks across the United States were left mostly empty while the curtain raiser in Washington, D.C. between the Nationals and New York Mets was postponed after positive tests. Fans, many wearing masks, did their best to put on a happy face but the usual buzz associated with Opening Day was lacking as COVID-19 health and safety protocols were observed from New York to Seattle.

MLB roundup: Rockies rock Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw in opener

Chris Owings had three hits and scored three runs, Trevor Story and C.J. Cron had two hits apiece, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in both teams' season open Thursday at Denver. Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0) got the win with two innings in relief of German Marquez. Colorado's starter allowed one run on six hits and walked six in four innings.