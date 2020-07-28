Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL: COVID-19 remains 'major challenge' as camps prepare to open, commissioner says

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the new coronavirus still poses challenges to the league as it prepares to open training camps for all players on Tuesday. With pre-season games canceled and fan attendance limited in many stadiums across the United States, "the NFL in 2020 will not look like other years," he wrote in an open letter to fans.

MLB roundup: Ohtani fails to record out as A's roll

The Oakland Athletics took advantage of the wild pitching from Shohei Ohtani to score five times in the first inning and held on for a 6-4 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. After the teams had split the first two contests of a four-game series, the A's immediately grabbed the upper hand in the third matchup. They got plenty of help from Ohtani (0-1), who was pitching in a regular-season game for the first time since a painful outing in September of 2018 that was followed with Tommy John elbow surgery.

Sailing: First America's Cup challengers up and running in Auckland

American Magic, the first challengers for the America's Cup to have arrived in New Zealand, marked their inaugural day of testing in Auckland on Monday. In contrast, three other challenging syndicates, INEOS Team UK, Italy's Luna Rossa and Stars and Stripes USA, have yet to arrive.

CONCACAF unveils rejigged qualifying format for 2022 World Cup

CONCACAF has unveiled a new qualification format for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after COVID-19 forced a rejig of the usual system, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Monday. The new format, which will feature all 35 of the region's members, has been split into three rounds with the first being played in October and November with teams ranked from No. 6 to No. 35 in CONCACAF as of July 16 drawn into six groups of five.

Brees doubles COVID-19 donation to $10 million

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees upped his contribution to communities in Louisiana impacted by the coronavirus pandemic from $5 million to $10 million. Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced Monday that their commitment is in direct response to the pressing need from healthcare centers and communities hit hard by COVID-19.

Nets' Irving launches fund to assist WNBA players

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has committed $1.5 million to support WNBA players who decided to skip the 2020 season for health, personal, professional or safety-related reasons. The fund is being administered by the KAI Empowerment Initiative, which Irving launched Monday. The NBA veteran contributed all of the money.

Miami Dolphins put three players on COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins have put three players on their "reserve/COVID-19" list, meaning the players have either tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with an infected person, the team said on Monday. Long snapper Blake Ferguson, defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley were added to the list.

Major League Baseball season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players. The postponement of the games in Philadelphia and Miami was a potentially ominous development for MLB and other major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada hoping to forge ahead during the pandemic. The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League are set to resume play this week after a hiatus of more than four months, while National Football League training camps are opening.

Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls signing-day jersey to go up for auction

The NBA basketball jersey given to Michael Jordan on the day in 1984 when he first signed with the Chicago Bulls will go up for auction in December, Julien's Auctions announced on Monday. The red and white jersey emblazoned with Jordan's name and the number 23 is expected to fetch between $200,000 and $400,000, the auction house said.

Qatar interested in hosting Olympics, possibly in 2032

Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, announced on Monday it would also like to stage the Olympics, possibly in 2032. The Gulf Arab state's Olympic committee said it submitted a request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to join the phase of "continuous dialogue" about hosting a future Games.