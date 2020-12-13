Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Shibuno seizes lead in U.S. Women's Open second round

Last year's British Open champion Hinako Shibuno made four birdies on the back nine to seize the lead during Friday's action at the U.S. Women's Open in Houston, Texas. The 22-year-old from Japan carded a four-under par 67 for a three-stroke lead over Sweden's Linn Grant (69), recovering from two bogeys on the Jackrabbit course, one of two layouts being used at Champions Golf Club due to diminished daylight hours.

Motor racing-McLaren interested in Formula E once Gen3 car comes in

McLaren are interested in entering Formula E once the company's battery supply contract ends in 2022 and the electric series introduces its Gen3 car, McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said on Saturday. McLaren Applied Technologies is the exclusive battery supplier until 2022. Williams Advanced Engineering has the next contract.

Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final Abu Dhabi GP practice

Max Verstappen led Alexander Albon in a Red Bull one-two in the final practice session of the Formula One season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday, as dominant Mercedes found themselves in unfamiliar territory. Dutchman Verstappen lapped the Yas Marina track in one minute, 36.251 seconds, 0.501 seconds clear of his British-born Thai team mate Albon.

Motor racing-Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was still feeling the after-effects of COVID-19 after qualifying third for Formula One's Abu Dhabi season-ender but vowed to give his all in Sunday's race. The 35-year-old Mercedes driver has returned after testing positive for the new coronavirus and missing the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend. He has tested negative repeatedly this week.

Golf-Reed joined by Canter, Fitzpatrick atop Dubai leaderboard

American Patrick Reed carded a disappointing third-round 71 to drop into a share of the lead with Laurie Canter and Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Saturday. Overnight leader Reed finished on 11 under for the tournament in Dubai after rolling in birdies on the 15th and 18th holes after two bogeys.

Soccer-Thousands attend Rossi's funeral in Vicenza

Thousands of mourners gathered in the Italian city of Vicenza on Saturday for the funeral of former Italy forward Paolo Rossi, whose coffin was carried to the cathedral by his team mates from the 1982 World Cup-winning side. Marco Tardelli, Antonio Cabrini, Giancarlo Antognoni, Alessandro Altobelli, Franco Causio, Fulvio Collovati and Giuseppe Bergomi were among the pallbearers. The event was shown live by state broadcaster Rai.

Estonians plunge into icy water to ward off coronavirus blues

Over 500 swimmers swam in the near-freezing waters of Tallinn port in Estonia on Friday, taking part in a giant winter swimming relay in a country where the sport has been a popular way to counter the tedium of coronavirus restrictions. The 505 participants each swam the course of 25 metres (27 yards) marked out in a former submarine dockyard, taking 4 hours and 50 minutes to do so.

Soccer-FIFA to help run Haiti's federation

FIFA has appointed a committee to oversee the operations of Haiti's football federation amid concerns its former president is still exerting influence despite a life ban after the global sporting body found him guilty of sexual abuse and harassment. FIFA had provisionally suspended Yves Jean-Bart in May while it investigated multiple allegations against him by victims, their friends and family members detailing how he coerced girls into sex by threatening they would lose their places in national team programmes.

Boxing-Russian Kremlev elected AIBA president

Russia's Umar Kremlev was elected president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) at a virtual congress on Saturday, amateur boxing's governing body said. The congress, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had 155 national federations taking part and Kremlev beat his fellow candidates to win the election with 57.33% of the vote.

Top 25 roundup: Garza nearly flawless as No. 3 Iowa rolls

Senior Luka Garza scored 34 points while sinking a career-best six 3-pointers and Jack Nunge notched 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift No. 3 Iowa to a 105-77 victory against Iowa State on Friday night in Iowa City. After navigating foul trouble for much of the first half and an early spell in the second, Garza torched the Cyclones for 25 second-half points on 10-for-10 shooting.