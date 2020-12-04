Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Exclusive: WTA looks to start 2021 season on January 4 outside Australia

The WTA is planning to start the 2021 season in the first week of January outside Australia before the players travel to Melbourne for quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam, women's tour chief Steve Simon told Reuters. "We're looking right now at hopefully close to finalising in the next week or so the ability to stage some events in the week of Jan. 4 to start the year," he said by telephone from the United States.

Nishikori keen to test himself against the best again

Japan's Kei Nishikori hopes to be back on court playing against the best in the world next year after his 2020 season was wrecked by COVID-19 and injury. Nishikori spent 10 months on the sidelines after undergoing elbow surgery and was slated to return at this year's U.S. Open but pulled out after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Paralympics: Athletes offered grants worth $2 million to offset COVID-19

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Thursday an unprecedented grant package worth 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) to compensate losses from the coronavirus. With the Tokyo 2020 Games postponed until next year because of the pandemic, the IPC's more than 200 federations, along with National Olympic Committees, have suffered huge losses.

Murray can still compete against top guys, says former coach

A fit Andy Murray could still be competitive against top players and tennis fans should consider themselves lucky still to be able to see the three-time Grand Slam champion in action, the Briton's former coach Daniel Vallverdu has told Reuters. Venezuelan Vallverdu currently coaches three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka who crushed former world number one Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 in the opening round of this year's French Open.

Lakers re-sign James and Davis

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have re-signed with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced on Thursday, in a move that sets the foundation for what could be the next great NBA dynasty. Terms of the deals were not released but Finals MVP James reportedly signed a two-year, $85 million extension while Davis signed a five-year deal worth $190 million.

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Iowa rolls behind Garza's big half

All-American Luka Garza scored 30 of his 35 points in the first half to lead No. 3 Iowa to a 99-58 nonconference victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night at Iowa City. Garza made 13 of 21 field-goal attempts and collected 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (3-0). The point total was the fourth best of his career.

Alonso 'young driver' test is unfair, says Norris

Fernando Alonso should not be allowed to take part in a Formula One 'young driver' test at the age of 39, McLaren's Lando Norris said on Thursday after Renault confirmed the two-times world champion's involvement. Spaniard Alonso, who has started 311 grands prix in an F1 career dating back to 2001, is making a comeback with Renault next season after two years out.

Leclerc would bet on Russell winning in Hamilton's car

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says he would bet on George Russell winning Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix when the Briton makes his Mercedes debut as Lewis Hamilton's replacement in the penultimate race of the season. Russell, 22, has yet to score a point in 36 races with struggling Williams but he could go from zero to hero in Bahrain after seven-times world champion Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19.

Refunds sought for 18% of tickets sold in Japan, organisers say

Refund requests have been made for around 18% of the tickets sold in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, the organising committee said on Thursday. Ticket holders in Japan were given the chance to ask for refunds because of the one-year postponement to the Games caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sailing: America's Cup yachts pose new challenges for graphics crew

Ian Taylor has helped bring the America's Cup to life for TV viewers since 1992 but he is slightly worried that the secret designs and sheer speed of the boats for next year's regatta may have left his computer graphics company in the dark.

The high-tech AC75 foiling monohulls are so fast, and their design and builds so secret, that Taylor is unsure how it will impact the graphics package his firm provides.