Reuters Sports News Summary

Billiards legend 'Black Widow' battling stage-4 ovarian cancer

Billiards legend Jeanette "Black Widow" Lee announced she has stage-4 ovarian cancer and a GoFundMe page on her behalf states she has only a few months left to live. Lee, 49, was immensely popular in the 1990s and early 2000s when ESPN regularly featured her and other billiards stars in televised tournaments. She had an array of trick shots and earned the name "Black Widow" for her steely demeanor during matches.

Djokovic ends Russian qualifier Karatsev's golden run

Defending champion Novak Djokovic ended the remarkable run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to ease into his ninth Australian Open final with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win on Thursday. In one of the more improbable semi-final matchups at a Grand Slam, Djokovic was broken twice by the world number 114 Karatsev but ensured there would be no Russian revolution under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

Skateboarding eyes brighter future with USOPC support on mental issues

The skateboarding community, rocked by several prominent deaths related to mental health issues, is hoping the benefits that go with the sport's inclusion in this year's Tokyo Olympics will help its athletes tackle the underlying problems. Briton Ben Raemers died by suicide in 2019, skateboarding pioneer Jeff Grosso passed away after a drug overdose in 2020, and 22-year-old Henry Gartland took his own life last month, highlighting the urgent need to address issues like depression and addiction.

Former Twins IF Brian Dozier announces retirement

Infielder Brian Dozier on Thursday announced his retirement from baseball after nine seasons, the first seven of which were spent in a Minnesota Twins uniform. Dozier, 33, had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and New York Mets to conclude his career.

Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto chosen as head of Tokyo 2020 organisers

Japanese athlete-turned-politician Seiko Hashimoto has been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, replacing a man who resigned after setting off a furore with sexist remarks. Hashimoto, who competed in seven Summer and Winter Olympics as a cyclist and a skater, now faces a raft of tough issues at the helm of one of the world's biggest sporting events with less than half a year before its delayed start.

BWF extends Tokyo Games qualification window to June 15

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Friday that Tokyo Olympics hopefuls will have until June 15 to secure qualification for the Games after a number of World Tour events were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Malaysia Open, which was initially scheduled for March 31-April 4, has been pushed back to May 25-30, while April's Malaysia Masters has been postponed until further notice.

Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka

Jennifer Brady spent two weeks in hard quarantine gathering mental strength for her tilt at a maiden Grand Slam title and will hope there is plenty in reserve when she takes on Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Australian Open final. While some of those in hard quarantine complained about not being able to train before the Grand Slam, Brady likened it to a long decompression session that probably helped her bulldoze through the draw against better-prepared players.

Geoghegan Hart to sponsor youth rider to boost diversity

Giro d'Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart said cycling has a "problem" with diversity and that he will sponsor an under-23 rider to join his former team Hagens Berman Axeon to help address the issue. The Ineos Grenadiers rider, who made the announcement on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CLcBLAenLTq along with a photo of him taking a knee, said the chosen athlete would work with team owner Axel Merckx to race this summer.

All-Star Game to go ahead amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NBA will hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7 despite a number of top players expressing concerns about staging an exhibition game amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday. The NBA will arrange private travel for All-Star Game participants and, together with the National Basketball Players Association, will commit over $2.5 million toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Calmer Osaka looking to be role model on court: coach

Naomi Osaka not only wants to win Grand Slams and hoist trophies but also hopes to be a role model in the way she carries herself on court, her coach Wim Fissette said on Friday.

Osaka will meet American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final on Saturday, having been a model of composure at Melbourne Park so far.