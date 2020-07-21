Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Fauci to throw out first pitch at Nationals opener as MLB kicks off season

Top U.S. infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch at Major League Baseball's Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees on Thursday. A diehard Nationals fan, Fauci will kick off an unusual MLB season that has been shortened to 60 games and will start without fans in attendance, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

NBA: League says no positive COVID-19 tests since July 13

The National Basketball Association said on Monday that none of the 346 players who have been tested for COVID-19 over the last week on its bubble-like campus at Disney World in Florida returned positive tests. When the NBA, which will resume its season on July 30 at Disney World without spectators, released its previous COVID-19 update last Monday it said two of the 322 players who arrived at the campus since July 7 had tested positive.

Yum China named as sponsor for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Yum China Holdings Inc was named as an official retail food services sponsor for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the KFC operator in China said on Monday. Yum China's brands, including KFC and Pizza Hut, will be on site at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Report: RB Mostert, 49ers back on speaking terms

San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert is ready to run for the 49ers. The two sides had a sitdown to settle a trade request that came from Mostert's agent, who told NFL Network he hopes the discussion with a "high-ranking official" from the 49ers will help to develop a clearer picture of his client's future with the team.

Latest NHL results show two positive tests

Two players tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week of training camp, the NHL said Monday. The league administered 2,618 tests to more than 800 players from July 13-17.

Los Alamitos allowed to remain open despite spate of horse deaths

Southern California's Los Alamitos race track will be allowed to remain open despite a recent spike in horse deaths after a state regulatory board accepted its safety plan on Monday. Thirty one horses have died at the track near Los Angeles either during training or racing or from illnesses since the beginning of the year, more than double number that perished over the same time period a year ago.

Olympics: Human Rights Watch report documents abuse of child athletes in Japan

A Human Rights Watch report has found child athletes in Japan often suffer physical and verbal abuse and sometimes sexual abuse during training after documenting the experiences of over 800 athletes in 50 sports. The 67-page report released on Monday titled "I Was Hit So Many Times I Can't Count" looks at Japan's history of physical punishment in sport and includes first-hand accounts from athletes.

McGrady, Jermaine O'Neal form player agency

Former NBA All-Stars Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O'Neal are launching a firm to represent future players. The agency will be called Seven1 Sports Group and Entertainment, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported.

Copa Libertadores to restart on Sept 15

The Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, is to restart on Sept. 15 after a six-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday. Four group ties will take place on Sept. 15, followed by five a day later and another seven on Sept. 17.

Rare LeBron trading card brings $1.84 million at auction

A rare trading card of NBA great LeBron James' 2003-04 rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers fetched $1.84 million at auction over the weekend, the league has said. Bidding for the Upper Deck card, signed by the 35-year-old who now plays for Los Angeles Lakers, began at $150,000 before it became the most expensive basketball card purchased in the modern era - those produced in 1980 or later.