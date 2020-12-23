Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Harden tensions boiling over in Houston

Tensions surrounding Houston Rockets superstar James Harden's desire to be traded to a contender have boiled over at practice, The Athletic reported Tuesday. The three-time defending league scoring champion has had multiple verbal confrontations with teammates and threw a basketball at one of them, per the report.

Mahomes, Rodgers lead off 2021 Pro Bowl rosters

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and league veteran Aaron Rodgers headline the National Football League's (NFL) 2021 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC, respectively, the league announced on Monday. The annual exhibition game will not take place in its standard format this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will instead play out in a "virtual Pro Bowl experience within Madden NFL 21," the EA Sports video game, the league said.

Patriots miss playoffs for first time since 2008

The New England Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Patriots were eliminated from postseason contention Sunday after losing 22-12 at the Miami Dolphins. The defeat dropped the Patriots' record to 6-8, meaning that the franchise will finish at .500 or worse for the first time since the 2000 season, coach Bill Belichick's first with the team.

Sailing-NZ govt settles dispute with America's Cup organisers

The New Zealand government department in charge of next year's America's Cup has ended a long-running dispute with holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) following an investigation into financial impropriety. TNZ were cleared of financial wrongdoing in August following an audit of the public funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to the body organising the regatta on behalf of TNZ -- America's Cup Events (ACE).

Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Tennessee crushes St. Joe's

Victor Bailey Jr. scored 18 points and Santiago Vescovi added a season-high 16 points to go with five assists as No. 8 Tennessee remained unbeaten with a 102-66 blowout of Saint Joseph's on Monday night in Knoxville, Tenn. Six players finished in double figures for the Volunteers (5-0), who seized control with a 16-0 run early in the first half and led by as many as 38 points. Tennessee eclipsed 100 points in successive games for the first time since 2006 while shooting 50 percent (31-for-62).

Public betting big on KD, Nets in opener

The anticipated return of Kevin Durant on Tuesday night in the NBA season opener is helping establish the Brooklyn Nets as sizable favorites. The line for Tuesday's game at Barclays Center against the Golden State Warriors opened as a 6-point edge for the Nets. But after Durant's strong showings in preseason games gave bettors a feel for the brand of basketball Brooklyn would play with Durant -- primarily as a 4 or 5 in a small-ball lineup -- and head coach Steve Nash, the margin has ballooned to 7.5 points at FanDuel and BetMGM.

Lions close facilities in wake of positive COVID-19 tests

The Detroit Lions closed their facilities in Allen Park, Mich., on Tuesday after learning of two positive COVID-19 tests within the organization, the team announced. The identities of the two individuals were not known as of Tuesday morning.

NFL roundup: Chiefs down Saints for 9th straight win

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs won their ninth consecutive game by defeating the New Orleans Saints 32-29 on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mahomes completed 26 of 47 for 254 yards as the Chiefs improved their NFL-best record to 13-1.

FIFA files criminal complaint over Blatter role in museum project

World soccer's governing body FIFA say they have filed a criminal complaint with Zurich's cantonal prosecutor, claiming evidence of "criminal mismanagement" of a museum project set up by former president Sepp Blatter. FIFA said their complaint "identified the direct involvement of former FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter together with other persons" in the agreements made for the museum which is in central Zurich.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from ATP Player Council elections

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this month's ATP Player Council elections citing the governing body's new rule that would make it a "conflict of interest" because of his role in the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA).

The Serb set up the breakaway PTPA on the eve of the U.S. Open in September and resigned as head of the player council but last month he confirmed that he had been nominated by his fellow professionals for the current elections which he accepted.