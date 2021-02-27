Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through 2023

The Atlanta Braves on Friday extended manager Brian Snitker's contract through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024. Snitker, 65, led the Braves to a 35-25 record and a third straight National League East title during last season's shortened campaign.

Report: NBA to mandate opt-in for draft entry

With the NCAA granting all current players an extra year of eligibility, the NBA will shift to a system requiring all players to petition for entry into the 2021 draft. The NCAA approved the extra year of eligibility in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL approach to the eligibility shift was to expand the opt-out window for players who have declared for the draft until March 1 (Monday).

U.S. has not made 'final decision' on participating in Olympics in China

The White House has not made a final decision on whether the United States will take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, President Joe Biden's spokeswoman said on Thursday, even as some Republicans call for a boycott. Republicans who have called either for a boycott or for the Olympics to be moved out of Beijing have cited a U.S. designation made under former President Donald Trump that the Chinese government was perpetrating genocide against Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region.

Mystics re-sign G Ariel Atkins to multi-year extension

The Washington Mystics re-signed guard Ariel Atkins to a multi-year extension with the team effective in 2022. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 5-foot-8 guard is coming off a 2020 season in which she set career highs in points per game (14.8), rebounds per game (2.9), assists per game (2.4) and steals per game (1.8). She also posted career highs by shooting 43.8 percent from the field, 41.1 percent from the 3-point line and 88.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Gymnastics: U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was charged with 20 counts of human trafficking, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, criminal enterprise and lying to a police officer, according to court documents filed in Eaton County, Michigan.

NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney

The National Football League (NFL) on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Co's channels ESPN and ABC. The Sports Business Journal reported that ESPN will renew 'Monday Night Football' and ABC will return to the Super Bowl rotation. (https://bit.ly/3pYxSNF)

NHL in denial of race issues, says Hockey Diversity Alliance

The National Hockey League is more interested in public relations than taking substantive action on the lack of diversity within the sport, said Akim Aliu, a founding member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA). As Black History Month, which celebrates Black achievements, comes to a close on Sunday, Aliu lamented the lack of meaningful progress within the NHL to eradicate systemic racism and intolerance.

Atlanta Dream get new owners after WNBA approves sale

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has approved the sale of Atlanta Dream to a new investor group on Friday, after a turbulent run with the team's previous co-owner Kelly Loeffler. Larry Gottesdiener, the chairman of real estate firm Northland, leads the three-member group that includes Northland President and COO Suzanne Abair and two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery, who will also serve as an executive.

Tiger Woods recovering, in 'good spirits' after follow-up procedures: tweet

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is recovering and in "good spirits" after he received successful follow-up procedures on injuries sustained this week in a car accident, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account on Friday. Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the crash on Tuesday, which left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

Japan to begin allowing foreign athletes' entry next month: Nikkei

Athletes participating in this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo can begin entering Japan after it lifts its emergency declaration order next month, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday. Nikkei reported that the emergency declaration is set to be lifted March 7 with the travel ban on foreign athletes removed shortly after.