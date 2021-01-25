Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hatton claims Abu Dhabi title by four shots as McIlroy stumbles

England's Tyrrell Hatton fired an error-free final round to finish at 18-under overall and win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by four strokes on Sunday after overnight leader Rory McIlroy faltered to finish third. Hatton kept his composure and carded 66 in the final round with six birdies to stave off a late surge from Australian Jason Scrivener, who also carded a 66 with a strong showing on the back nine to move up five places and finish second.

NHL roundup: Jets rally for four goals in 3rd to defeat Sens

Andrew Copp scored twice in Winnipeg's four-goal third period to lead the host Jets past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday night. Paul Stastny and Mark Scheifele each added a goal and two assists as the Jets beat the Senators for the third consecutive game. The Jets took two road wins from the Senators -- 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday and 4-1 on Thursday.

Eagles hire Nick Sirianni as head coach

The Philadelphia Eagles officially named former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their new head coach, the team announced Sunday. Sirianni, 39, has served as the offensive coordinator with the Colts for the last three seasons. He spent five seasons as an assistant with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2013-17) and four with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-12).

NBA roundup: Nuggets overcome Suns in double OT

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 22 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 26, and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 120-112 in double overtime on Saturday night. Michael Porter Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds, JaMychal Green scored 16, Monte Morris added 13 and Gary Harris finished with 10 for the Nuggets, who swept the two overtime games in Phoenix on successive nights.

McGregor KO leaves UFC lightweight division in limbo

Conor McGregor's bout with Dustin Poirier was supposed to bring clarity to the UFC's lightweight division and the prospect of a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but his stunning knockout loss raises more questions that it answered for the division. With thousands of McGregor fans in the stands - seemingly far more than the official attendance of 2,600 provided by the UFC - the stage was set for another triumphant night for the UFC's golden boy, but Poirier tore up the script to win by KO in the middle of the second round.

Reports: Lions seeking to trade QB Matthew Stafford

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions are likely to part ways during the offseason, with the team actively shopping their franchise quarterback on the trade market, according to numerous reports. The Lions recently hired a new general manager in Brad Holmes and new coach Dan Campbell, so the time appears right to move on from Stafford, who has not led the team to an NFC North division title or a playoff victory in 12 seasons under center.

Ogier takes record eighth Monte Carlo win and 50th WRC victory

Seven times world rally champion Sebastien Ogier celebrated the 50th victory of his career by winning the Monte Carlo season-opener for a record eighth time on Sunday. The Frenchman, who was born and grew up in Gap where the rally is based, beat Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans by 32.6 seconds in a Toyota one-two.

Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine, officials say

One case of COVID-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving nine active cases in the group of players and support staff isolating in Melbourne hotels. Health officials previously said they were investigating some positive tests for evidence of "viral shedding", where people who have had the virus continue to shed non-infectious remnants after they have recovered.

Rookie Bowen Byram already making impact for Avs

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is just 19, yet he already has made an impact in two career games and will get another opportunity to grow Sunday as the Avalanche again meet the host Anaheim Ducks in Southern California. Byram delivered his first point in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Ducks, assisting on a third-period goal by Mikko Rantanen on Friday, when he also took four shots in 14 minutes on the ice. He made his NHL debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings, taking one shot in 11 minutes.

Blue Jays make George Springer signing official

The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced the signing of center fielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract on Saturday. The deal, originally reported on Tuesday, includes a $10 million signing bonus and allows the three-time All-Star to block trades to eight teams.