Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rallying: Spanish co-driver Laura Salvo dies after Portugal crash

Rally co-driver Laura Salvo died after her car crashed during the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal, despite efforts to resuscitate her, and the event was called off as a result. The 21-year-old was co-driving for Miguel Socias as part of the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica.

Saints WR Thomas (ankle) questionable vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas followed up three days of limited practices by being listed as questionable for Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thomas, 27, is working his way back from a left ankle injury sustained in the Saints' season-opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.

Davis probable, Dragic doubtful for Finals Game Six

Forward Anthony Davis will likely suit up for the Lakers in the NBA Finals Game Six on Sunday despite aggravating a heel contusion on Friday, while Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic has been listed as doubtful as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Davis injured the heel late in the first quarter of the Lakers' 111-108 loss and briefly left the game. He returned but appeared to struggle to get up the floor late in the game, which cut his team's advantage in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.

Golf: Hatton defends divisive hoodies at BMW PGA Championship

Tyrrell Hatton defended his choice of clothing at this week's BMW PGA Championship after the hoodies he sported during the tournament divided opinion among golf fans on social media. Hatton's clothing became a major talking point of the event, sparking a debate about acceptable dress codes for the traditional sport.

Top 25 roundup: No. 21 Texas A&M topples No. 4 Florida

Seth Small connected on a 26-yard field goal as time expired to lift No. 21 Texas A&M to a 41-38 comeback win over No. 4 Florida on Saturday in College Station, Texas. The Aggies (2-1) secured their first win over an Associated Press top 5-ranked team in the three-year tenure of coach Jimbo Fisher. The lone giveaway by the Gators (2-1) -- -- a fumble by running back Malik Davis -- cost them the game.

Teenager Swiatek dazzles in Paris to claim first Grand Slam title

Securing a first Grand Slam title is supposed to be an arduous undertaking but 19-year-old Iga Swiatek crowned an extraordinary fortnight to win the French Open in a blaze of winners on Saturday, crushing Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1. Swiatek, who had dropped only 23 games en route to the final, produced another audacious display of shot-making to become Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion.

Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record

Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title. In one of the sport's greatest rivalries, Djokovic and Nadal have clashed 55 times with the Serbian leading 29-26.

MLS postpones two matches after positive COVID-19 tests

Major League Soccer has postponed two Sunday matches after players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the league said. The Columbus Crew match against Orlando City has been postponed following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Columbus Crew staff.

Golf: Laird, Cantlay share lead in low-scoring Las Vegas

Leaders Martin Laird and Patrick Cantlay shot matching six-under-par 65s while Matthew Wolff fired three back-nine eagles for a 10-under 61 at the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday. Overnight co-leader Laird was sensational off the tee, hitting all 14 fairways and nearly taking the lead with a birdie putt on 18 that found a piece of the cup but refused to drop, much to the Scot's disbelief.

Rays' Snell opposes Astros' Valdez in ALCS opener

Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell will oppose fellow left-hander Framber Valdez when the Rays face the Houston Astros on Sunday in the opener of the American League Championship Series at San Diego. Snell, 27, will be making his fourth postseason start and sixth overall appearance of his career. He is 1-2 with a 2.81 ERA.