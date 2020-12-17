Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rapids sign D Trusty to extension

Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty signed a contract extension that will run through the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hornets F Hayward day-to-day with hand injury

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is considered day-to-day after injuring his right hand in practice during Monday's preseason game against the Toronto Raptors. The recently acquired All-Star sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal and will sit out Thursday's preseason contest at Orlando.

Harden speaks, sheds little light on future with Rockets

After reportedly looking for a way out of Houston and skipping the start of Rockets training camp, James Harden finally took questions from the media Wednesday while hardly clearing up what has become a sticky situation. The eight-time All-Star finally took the court Tuesday night for the first time under new Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. He had 12 points and four assists in 21 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs and said it felt good to be on the court again.

U.S. Supreme Court takes up NCAA appeal over benefit limits for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players. The justices took up an appeal by the NCAA, the major governing body for U.S. intercollegiate sports, of a May decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that deemed the organization's rules anticompetitive under a federal law called the Sherman Antitrust Act.

49ers designate TE Kittle (foot) to return from IR

The San Francisco 49ers designated tight end George Kittle to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Kittle has been sidelined since Nov. 1 with a broken foot. He could be activated in time for San Francisco's road game against the Dallas Cowboys (4-9) on Sunday.

Flyers' Lindblom cancer-free one year after diagnosis

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom learned that he is cancer-free just over one year after being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, his girlfriend wrote on social media. "What a year! 369 days ago we found out that Oskar had cancer, and today we got to know that the scans are clear after his second checkup. *popping champagne*!!!" Alma Lindqvist wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

MLB gives 1920-1948 Negro Leagues 'Major League' status

Major League Baseball (MLB) is giving the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 to "Major League" status, MLB said on Wednesday, calling the move a correction of "a longtime oversight." The records and statistics of the Negro Leagues, in which Black players competed after being forced out of MLB competition due to racism and segregation laws, will be incorporated into MLB history, a century after the formal introduction of the Leagues.

Ex-MLB star Vizquel accused of domestic violence

Former All-Star shortstop Omar Vizquel has been accused of domestic abuse by his wife, Bianca, according to a report in The Athletic. Bianca Vizquel, 36, who initiated divorce proceedings in August, reportedly said Vizquel abused her in 2011 -- before they were married -- and again in 2016. She also said cited a heated argument in August.

Olympics-FIBA confident NBA's best players will be at Tokyo Games

The NBA's best players will feature at next year's Tokyo Olympics even though the season could end just days before the Games get under way, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said on Wednesday. The new NBA season will start next week, on Dec. 22, with the regular season wrapping up on May 16 before the playoffs between May 22 and July 22.

Wild re-sign G Hammond to one-year deal

The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract, general manager Bill Guerin announced Wednesday. The two-way contract is worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $200,000 in the AHL.