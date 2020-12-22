Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mahomes, Rodgers lead off 2021 Pro Bowl rosters

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and league veteran Aaron Rodgers headline the National Football League's (NFL) 2021 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC, respectively, the league announced on Monday. The annual exhibition game will not take place in its standard format this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will instead play out in a "virtual Pro Bowl experience within Madden NFL 21," the EA Sports video game, the league said.

Patriots miss playoffs for first time since 2008

The New England Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Patriots were eliminated from postseason contention Sunday after losing 22-12 at the Miami Dolphins. The defeat dropped the Patriots' record to 6-8, meaning that the franchise will finish at .500 or worse for the first time since the 2000 season, coach Bill Belichick's first with the team.

Sailing-NZ govt settles dispute with America's Cup organisers

The New Zealand government department in charge of next year's America's Cup has ended a long-running dispute with holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) following an investigation into financial impropriety. TNZ were cleared of financial wrongdoing in August following an audit of the public funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to the body organising the regatta on behalf of TNZ -- America's Cup Events (ACE).

Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Tennessee crushes St. Joe's

Victor Bailey Jr. scored 18 points and Santiago Vescovi added a season-high 16 points to go with five assists as No. 8 Tennessee remained unbeaten with a 102-66 blowout of Saint Joseph's on Monday night in Knoxville, Tenn. Six players finished in double figures for the Volunteers (5-0), who seized control with a 16-0 run early in the first half and led by as many as 38 points. Tennessee eclipsed 100 points in successive games for the first time since 2006 while shooting 50 percent (31-for-62).

Rams great, HOF pass rusher Greene dies at 58

Sack machine and Hall of Fame pass rusher Kevin Greene has died at the age of 58, the Hall of Fame announced Monday. No cause of death was given.

Gobert, Jazz agree to $205M extension

Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz, the three-time All-NBA center revealed to ESPN on Sunday. Gobert, 28, was eligible to earn up to the same $228 million deal that Giannis Antetokounmpo received from the Milwaukee Bucks, but said he took less to give the Jazz flexibility to build the roster.

NFL roundup: Chiefs down Saints for 9th straight win

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs won their ninth consecutive game by defeating the New Orleans Saints 32-29 on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mahomes completed 26 of 47 for 254 yards as the Chiefs improved their NFL-best record to 13-1.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from ATP Player Council elections

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this month's ATP Player Council elections citing the governing body's new rule that would make it a "conflict of interest" because of his role in the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA).

The Serb set up the breakaway PTPA on the eve of the U.S. Open in September and resigned as head of the player council but last month he confirmed that he had been nominated by his fellow professionals for the current elections which he accepted.

Top 25 roundup: Northwestern shocks No. 4 Michigan State

Boo Buie had a career-high 30 points and four assists and Northwestern led by double digits throughout the second half while stunning No. 4 Michigan State 79-65 in the Big Ten opener for both teams in Evanston, Ill., on Sunday. Pete Nance supplied 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) and Ty Berry added 12 points. Northwestern hadn't beaten a Top 5 team since 1979, which also came against the Spartans. Michigan State had won the last 12 meetings between the schools.

Report: NHL teams could raise $15M through helmet ads

National Hockey League teams could bring in a combined $15 million by placing sponsors' ads on helmets in the 2020-21 season, TSN reported Monday. The Canadian outlet said some higher-profile teams, such as the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, could command as much as $1 million each, with other teams looking for smaller deals.