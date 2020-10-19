Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jaguars' 27-year-old kicker nails his first regular-season field-goal attempt

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Jon Brown notched a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter of his team's 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a play that would scarcely warrant mention if not for it being the first field goal he had ever attempted in a regular-season game at any level. Outside of a preseason stint with the Cincinnati Bengals - the 27-year-old had never attempted a field goal in any regular-season game in the National Football League, college, high school or anywhere else, ESPN reported.

Perception of 'cute white girls' helps U.S. women's soccer: Bird

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird believes women's soccer players in the United States are more widely supported than their counterparts in the WNBA because of the public perception of them as "cute little white girls." Point guard Bird, who won her fourth WNBA title this month, said in an interview https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/17/sport/sue-bird-megan-rapinoe-wnba-spt-intl/index.html with CNN that elite basketball players were more quickly judged by people based on their appearance.

NFL roundup: Titans stay unbeaten with OT win

Derrick Henry rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and host Tennessee blew a two-touchdown lead Sunday, only to rally for a 42-36 overtime win over lowly Houston to remain undefeated. The Titans (5-0) amassed 601 yards, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns to complement Henry. Tannehill engineered a nine-play, 76-yard drive in the waning moments, and his 7-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with four seconds left forced overtime.

Belgium, Germany, Netherlands keen to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands unveiled plans on Monday for a joint bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2027. A statement released by the three countries' football associations said they had already expressed their intention to bid to world football's governing body FIFA and that they would put together a formal agreement by the end of the year.

Rooney awaiting COVID-19 test result after friend's visit

Wayne Rooney was "angry and disappointed" with a friend who had visited him despite being told to take a COVID-19 test and later testing positive, the former England captain's management said. Rooney, a player-coach at Championship side Derby County, played in Derby's 1-0 home defeat by Watford on Friday, a day after the friend visited him at his home.

Rublev downs Coric to win St Petersburg Open for fourth title in 2020

Russian third seed Andrey Rublev won his fourth ATP Tour title of the year when he beat Croatia's Borna Coric 7-6(5) 6-4 to lift the St Petersburg Open trophy on Sunday. Having also won tournaments in Doha, Adelaide and Hamburg this year, Rublev is now tied with Novak Djokovic for most titles in 2020 and the 22-year-old is also three wins shy of the world number one's 37 victories.

Heralded sportswriter Sid Hartman dies at age 100

Sid Hartman, the longtime columnist for the Star Tribune of Minneapolis and a noted booster for sports in the region, died Sunday. He was 100 years old. Hartman played a big role in drawing professional sport teams to Minnesota, going back to 1947, when he paid $15,000 to the owner of the Detroit Gems of the NBA to bring the team to town.

Zverev dominates Auger-Aliassime to win indoor title in Cologne

Top seed Alexander Zverev bagged his first ATP crown of the year after beating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-3 to lift the bett1HULKS Indoor title in Cologne on Sunday. The German, who lost the U.S. Open final last month and exited the French Open in the fourth round, needed only an hour and 20 minutes to get the better of the 20-year-old Canadian thanks to a dominant service game.

After 233 tries, Kokrak claims first-ever PGA Tour win at CJ Cup

American Jason Kokrak fired off eight birdies in a flawless final round for his first-ever PGA Tour victory at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, clinching his maiden title on the 233rd try. The 35-year-old outclassed a crowded field of elite performers, carding an eight-under-par 64 at the Shadow Creek Golf Course, draining a 20-foot putt on 10, one of 11 putts he made from further than 10 feet away through 72 holes.

Murray pulls out from Cologne event with pelvic problem

Andy Murray has suffered another injury setback and has pulled out of this week's ATP Tour event in Germany due to a lingering pelvic problem, the former world number one said, raising doubts over his participation for the remainder of the year. The Briton returned from a second hip surgery in January 2019 to win the Antwerp title seven months later - his first since 2017 - raising hopes of a return to the top echelons of men's tennis.