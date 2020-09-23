Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at Nairo Quintana's team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris. Two people had been taken into custody, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said, adding that the probe was targeting a "small part of the team" and that those in custody were part of the "close entourage of the main rider", without naming him.

Fans fume online as Rome title winners split by 10 euros in prize money

Organisers of the Italian Open and the tennis Tours came under fire on social media after it emerged that Rome men's champion Novak Djokovic was paid 10 euros ($11.74) more than women's winner Simona Halep. Djokovic, who beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 7-5 6-3 for a record 36th ATP Masters 1000 crown, received 205,200 euros for his triumph while Halep won 10 euros less for sealing the WTA Premier 5 title after Karolina Pliskova retired from the final with injury while trailing 6-0 2-1.

Halep taking her game to a higher plane after shutdown

Simona Halep said she had found inner calm during tennis's coronavius shutdown and that she had returned to the courts with more maturity and perspective on the game. Halep won the Dubai title before the WTA Tour's suspension in March and lifted the Prague crown on its resumption, before claiming another crown in Rome on Monday to emerge as the front runner for the French Open Grand Slam, which begins on Sunday.

Lightning hold off Stars, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1

Tampa Bay's power-play unit finally snapped out of their slumber to help the Lightning secure a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday and tie the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Final at one game apiece. The Lightning, who had gone 0-for-14 on the power play over their past four games, got two goals with the man advantage in Game Two of a best-of-seven championship series being held in Edmonton to limit travel and minimize COVID-19 risk.

Report: NFL fines 3 coaches for failing to wear masks

The NFL cracked down Monday on maskless head coaches, reportedly handing out more than a $1 million in fines. The San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, the Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio and the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll each were fined $100,000 for not wearing masks Sunday, and their teams were docked $250,000, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A new era? DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph puts field on notice

As the golf world turns its gaze from Winged Foot Golf Club to the year's final major at Augusta National in November, questions remain over just how much Bryson DeChambeau's hard-charging U.S. Open win could shift the sport's landscape. With an average drive of 325.6 yards in Mamaroneck, New York -- the furthest of any U.S. Open champion in four decades, according to data compiled https://www.usopen.com/2020/articles/10-notes-to-know-from-final-round.html by 15th Club content head Justin Ray for the United States Golf Association (USGA) -- DeChambeau showed he could win by saving his precision for the greens.

NBA great Jordan forms NASCAR team with Wallace as driver

Basketball great Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin have partnered to form a new single-car NASCAR Cup Series team that will feature Bubba Wallace as its driver, the trio said on Monday. Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, will serve as principal owner of the team with Hamlin a minority partner while he continues to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing.

MLB roundup: A's clinch division after Astros' loss

Marco Gonzales pitched eight scoreless innings and the host Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 6-1 Monday night, allowing the idle Oakland Athletics to clinch the American League West title. Mariners rookie Evan White hit a three-run homer, his seventh of the season, while Gonzales (7-2), a left-hander who was 0-5 with a 7.22 ERA in eight previous appearances against the Astros, allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out six.

O'Sullivan handed bye after opponent tests positive for COVID-19

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was handed a bye to the second round of the European Masters on Tuesday after Welsh opponent Daniel Wells tested positive for COVID-19. Wells was one of five withdrawals from the Milton Keynes tournament, with Gary Wilson also testing positive while Michael White, Elliot Slesser and David Lilley must self-isolate after coming into contact with the pair, organisers said.

Dzumhur and coach taking legal action against French Open organisers over COVID-19 test

Bosnian player Damir Dzumhur is taking legal action against French Open organisers after he was barred from entering the qualification round after his coach Petar Popovic tested positive for COVID-19. Popovic tested positive but argued it was a 'false positive' because he already had contracted the virus earlier this year, saying he was "full of antibodies".