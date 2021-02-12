Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Dodgers, Walker Buehler avoid arbitration with 2-year, $8M deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Walker Buehler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $8 million deal plus incentives, multiple outlets reported on Thursday. An arbitration hearing had been scheduled for Thursday for the 26-year-old right-hander, who can earn more than $12 million if he starts at least 28 games and wins the 2021 National League Cy Young Award.

Motor racing: Fun over, back to work for Elliott at Daytona 500

There are perks that come with winning but perhaps the biggest is the freedom to try new things and NASCAR champion Chase Elliott enjoyed a close season indulging himself from racing on dirt tracks to featuring in the Disney/Pixar Cars franchise. Since claiming the NASCAR Series crown in November, Elliott has been busy trying his hand at midget cars and dirt tracks at the Chili Bowl to getting behind the wheel at the 24 Hours of Daytona and assuming his Disney/Pixar role as Chase Racelott.

Reports: Mariners agree to sign injured RHP Ken Giles

In a move geared more toward the 2022 season, the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent right-hander Ken Giles, according to multiple reports Thursday. Giles is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in October to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Normal recovery time is approximately one year at a minimum.

Report: Cubs agree to deal with OF Jake Marisnick

The Chicago Cubs reached an agreement Thursday with outfielder Jake Marisnick on a one-year, $1.5 million deal, MLB.com reported. The contract, pending the results of a physical, would pay Marisnick a guaranteed $1 million in 2021 with a $4 million mutual option (or $500,000 buyout) for the 2022 campaign.

Bucs QB Tom Brady to undergo minor knee surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will undergo minor knee surgery, according to multiple reports on Thursday. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians termed the upcoming procedure as a "clean up," according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Tokyo Olympics chief set to quit over sexist remarks in another blow to the Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori is expected to resign on Friday over sexist comments he made early this month, with the mayor of the Olympic village, Saburo Kawabuchi, saying Mori had asked him to take over. Kawabuchi said he was in tears before a meeting where he accepted Mori's request on Thursday.

Serena overpowers Potapova to reach fourth round

Serena Williams's bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title remained intact as she downed Anatasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. On the last day of crowds at the tournament before spectators are banned for at least five days due to snap COVID-19 lockdown, Williams slumped to a 5-3 deficit in an error-strewn first set and had to save two set points at Rod Laver Arena.

NBA fines Hawks PG Trae Young after late-game ref dispute

Not only did Trae Young lose a game Wednesday night, but now he'll lose some money on top of it. The NBA fined the Atlanta Hawks star point guard $20,000 on Thursday for what it deemed "inappropriate language toward a game official" in the immediate aftermath of the team's close loss to the Dallas Mavericks less than 24 hours earlier.

Australian Open to continue without crowds - organisers

The Australian Open tennis tournament will proceed without crowds over the next five days after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown from midnight on Friday to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19. State Premier Daniel Andrews announced the measures after the highly transmissable strain of COVID-19 linked to Britain infected 13 people.

Sailing: Billionaires square up in battle to challenge for America's Cup

As Britain and Italy go head-to-head for the right to challenge New Zealand for the America's Cup, the teams' billionaire backers will have their colours emblazoned across the hulls and sails of their futuristic "foiling" yachts. Behind the bold graphics are hundreds of millions which have been sunk into the America's Cup campaigns of Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of chemicals company INEOS, and Patrizio Bertelli, chief executive of luxury goods group Prada.