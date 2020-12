Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

McKennie named U.S. male player of the year

United States Men's National Team midfielder Weston McKennie capped a reaffirming 2020 on Friday, when he was named male player of the year by the United States Soccer Federation. In August, the 22-year-old was acquired on loan by Italy's Serie A powerhouse Juventus from his club in Germany, Schalke 04. He has played in the German Bundesliga since 2017 and has made 29 appearances for Schalke and Juventus in 2020, scoring four goals.

Start of Australian Open confirmed for Feb. 8

The Australian Open will start on Feb. 8, three weeks later than scheduled, organisers confirmed on Saturday after months of speculation over the first Grand Slam of 2021. The start date of the main draw of the tournament was originally slated for Jan. 18 and organisers have been locked in drawn-out negotiations with local government over COVID-19 health security measures.

LeBron's Lakers favored to repeat, Durant set for Nets debut

The NBA will take another step toward normalcy with the launch of its 2020-21 campaign with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, bolstered by a flurry of offseason moves, favored to repeat as champions. This season also marks four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant's long-awaited Brooklyn Nets debut and Stephen Curry's return the Golden State Warriors lineup after missing all but five games last season with a broken left hand.

Charlie Woods ready to steal show at family event

The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.

Global talent set to shine in new season

More than a dozen international players picked up in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) draft this year will be eager to make an instant impact as they join an existing cast of formidable global talent. Leading the pack is "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo, the back-to-back reigning NBA MVP who earlier this week signed a five-year contract extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, in a reported $228 million "supermax" deal that broke league records.

NBA approves Utah Jazz sale to group led by Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith

The sale of the Utah Jazz to an ownership group led by Qualtrics founder and executive chairman Ryan Smith was unanimously approved by the NBA Board of Governors, the league said on Friday. The Jazz were owned by the Miller family for 35 years before Gail Miller, the owner and chair of the Larry H Miller Group, said in October that they were selling a majority interest to Smith and his wife Ashley.

Golf: LPGA unveils record prize money for 2021 season

The LPGA will distribute a record $76.45 million in official prize money in 2021, the tour announced on Friday, with 34 events scheduled across three continents next year. The tour is looking to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic hit its 2020 schedule, forcing the cancellation of several events including the Evian Championship, one of the five women's golf majors.

Five storylines for the 2020-2021 NBA season

Five storylines to track during the 2020-2021 National Basketball Association (NBA) season, which kicks off on Dec. 22.

COVID-19 IMPACT

Atlanta name Argentine Heinze as head coach

Atlanta United have appointed former Argentina defender Gabriel Heinze as head coach on a two-year deal, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Friday. Heinze, who played for Paris St Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid, began his coaching career in 2015 in Argentina and last managed Velez Sarsfield, where he spent two seasons befre stepping down at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Ravens favored to claim final AFC spot ahead of Dolphins

When Justin Herbert nosed the edge of the football across the goal line to secure the Los Angeles Chargers' overtime victory on Thursday night, he also put a dagger in the Las Vegas Raiders' playoff hopes. The Raiders entered the night a game behind the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens in the battle for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. While 81 percent of the bettors at DraftKings were backing Las Vegas at +440 to make the playoffs, 59 percent of the total money was backing the Raiders at -625 to miss the postseason.