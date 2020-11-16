Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Hamilton takes seventh title with Turkish triumph

Britain's Lewis Hamilton shed tears of joy as he won a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey on Sunday and became the most successful driver in the sport's history. The Mercedes ace put on a masterclass in wet and slippery conditions to take a record-stretching 94th career win at the Istanbul Park circuit and secure the title with three races to spare.

Thiem edges Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

London's last edition of the ATP Finals opened on Sunday with a repeat of last year's final but this time Dominic Thiem prevailed against Greek defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. Just as in their showdown 12 months ago, the quality was high but the atmosphere was distinctly flat inside an empty O2 Arena as U.S. Open champion Thiem won 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3.

Ruthless Nadal off to a flyer at ATP Finals

Rafa Nadal's began his quest to fill the one blank on his glittering CV in impressive fashion with a crushing 6-3 6-4 defeat of debutant Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Sunday. The Spanish 20-time Grand Slam champion has never won the season-ender, reaching only two finals, but looked in menacing form against Russian youngster Rublev.

No fresh air, no sun, Thiem says bubble life draining

Austria's world number three Dominic Thiem says this year has been one of his easiest physically but living in the "tennis bubble" has been exhausting on the mind. Speaking after his three-set win over defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round-robin match at the ATP Finals, Thiem spoke of the strict COVID-19 protocols the tournament has implemented for the players.

Sabalenka downs Mertens in Austria to win Linz Open

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka claimed her third WTA title of the year after beating her good friend and long-time doubles partner Elise Mertens of Belgium 7-5 6-2 in the final of the season-ending Linz Open in Austria on Sunday. The hard-hitting Belarusian baseliner, who has also won titles in Ostrava and Qatar this year, broke Mertens early in the first set before the Belgian fought back to level terms.

Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke short course world record

Britain's Adam Peaty set a world record for the short course 100 metres breaststroke at the professional International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest on Sunday, finishing in a time of 55.49 seconds. The previous record of 55.61 seconds was set by South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh in Berlin 11 years ago.

Johnson retains four-shot lead early in final round at Masters

World number one Dustin Johnson parred the first hole to remain four shots clear early in the final round of the Masters on Sunday. Johnson two-putted from 30-feet at the par-four hole to stay on his overnight score of 16 under par at Augusta National.

Lessons learned as DeChambeau heads back to Masters drawing board

Golf's muscular mad professor Bryson DeChambeau arrived at the Masters with a plan to humble Augusta National but left a chastened man on Sunday, finishing well down the leaderboard after a closing one-over 73. The big-hitting DeChambeau, who had been the pre-tournament favourite, had boldly suggested that he saw the famous par-72 layout as a par-67 with his prodigious power allowing him reach the par-fives in two shots and some par-fours in one.

Imperfect 10 for Tiger at Augusta's 12th hole

Defending champion Tiger Woods on Sunday had his highest single-hole score as a professional, hitting three balls into the water for an ignominious 10 at the famous par-three 12th hole in the final round at the Masters. It was his highest score on the hole by four shots. In 89 previous rounds at Augusta National, he had never had worse than triple-bogey at the 12th.

Golf: Pedersen holds nerve in playoff to win first Saudi Ladies title

Denmark's Emily Pedersen edged past Georgia Hall in a playoff hole to win the inaugural Saudi Ladies International title after the Englishwoman let slip a three-shot lead in the closing stages of the tournament on Sunday. Hall, who was leading with five holes to play, bogeyed the 16th and missed an eight-foot birdie putt for the win, while Pedersen sunk two birdies in her last five holes to force the playoff after both players ended tied on 10-under par.