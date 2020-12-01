Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Maradona's doctor seeks out prosecutors

The doctor of Diego Maradona on Monday sought out the prosecutors who are investigating his treatment of the late Argentine soccer superstar before he died last week, but was turned away because he has not been charged with a crime. The probe into Maradona's death prompted prosecutors to search the home and office of Dr. Leopoldo Luque on Sunday. They took medical files but did not charge him or say what prompted the investigation. Luque has since gone on a media offensive.

Athletics: Russia's suspended federation appoints new president

Russia's suspended athletics federation on Monday elected 50-year-old Pyotr Ivanov, the head of the triathlon federation, as its new president as it aims to be reinstated by the sport's world governing body. The federation was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes.

NFL roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs

Patrick Mahomes passed for 462 yards and three touchdowns, winning a duel with Tom Brady, as the visiting Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Sunday. The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight and continued to track the front-running Pittsburgh Steelers for the top seed in the AFC playoffs by capitalizing on the rhythm established between Mahomes and speedster Tyreek Hill, who caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Messi imitated Maradona's goals and skills but not his lifestyle

Lionel Messi is the only Argentine to truly live up to being described as the next Diego Maradona so it was little surprise the Barcelona captain should dedicate his goal in Sunday's 4-0 Liga win over Osasuna to his late compatriot. Argentina's two iconic players may be contrasting characters but they shared many traits including a bond with Newell's Old Boys and the Barca captain removed his shirt to reveal the red and black of the Rosario club before pointing to the sky.

Argentines celebrate 'eternal love' for Maradona with tattoos

Under his shirt, pizza shop owner Guillermo Rodriguez is a walking shrine to Diego Maradona. His entire back is covered in tattoos depicting the soccer great, whose death last week at the age of 60 inspired enormous grief in Argentina and beyond. "It is something beautiful to live with him, so for us he did not die, he will continue being there for all of us, the love we have is eternal," said Rodriguez, whose pizza store is called "Siempre al 10", referring to Maradona's jersey's number.

Perez says he has options to return to F1 in 2022

Mexican Sergio Perez said on Monday he has options for a Formula One comeback in 2022 if he has to sit out next season, with the possibility also of carrying out a reserve role at a top team for 2021. Perez is being replaced at Canadian-owned Racing Point, who will race as the Aston Martin team next season, by four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel whose Ferrari contract ends this year.

Reports: Royals signing LHP Minor to two-year deal

The Kansas City Royals reportedly have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent left-hander Mike Minor, pending the results of a physical. Minor, who turns 33 on Dec. 26, split the 2020 season with the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics and went 1-6 with a 5.56 ERA in 12 games (11 starts).

I'm no hero, says F1 medic who helped save Grosjean

The Formula One medical car team who helped Romain Grosjean make a 'miracle' escape from a fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash played down their heroics on Monday and said they would learn from it to do better if such an horrific accident happened again. FIA doctor Ian Roberts, who rushed towards the blaze in an open-face helmet to help Grosjean clamber out of the inferno, said the Frenchman had done a 'fantastic job' in extricating himself.

49ers to play home games in Arizona due to COVID-19 restrictions

The San Francisco 49ers will play their home games in Arizona in each of the next two weeks since Santa Clara County imposed new COVID-19 restrictions that ban all contact sports, the NFL club said on Monday. The 49ers, whose home stadium is based in Santa Clara County, will now play their Dec. 7 game against the Buffalo Bills and Dec. 13 game versus the Washington Football Team at the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Colts punter Sanchez to undergo surgery on cancerous tumor

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing surgery Tuesday to remove a tumor, he said on Monday. The 26-year-old, who signed with the Colts after going undrafted in 2017, said that his doctors had caught the cancerous tumor "before it spread all over" but added that he will miss some playing time.