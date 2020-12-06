Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Cavendish joins Deceuninck-Quick Step for 2021

Briton Mark Cavendish is joining Deceuninck-Quick Step for the 2021 season, the Belgian outfit where the former world champion spent three years said on Saturday. "Mark Cavendish is returning to Deceuninck–Quick Step after five years... the Manxman has agreed to sport the new kit of the team, which will be revealed in a couple of days, throughout the 2021 season," Deceuninck-Quick Step said in a statement.

California order won't impact Warrors, Kings

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will not be directly impacted by the new California stay-at-home order as the teams continue their preparations for the upcoming season. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday that the Warriors can practice and play games at the new Chase Center, while the Sacramento Bee reported that the Kings also can continue preparations in their home arena.

DE Campbell among three Ravens removed from COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens activated three more players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, including starting defensive end Calais Campbell and running back Mark Ingram II. Also activated was backup defenseman lineman Jihad Ward.

Golf-Bezuidenhout on course for successive European Tour wins

Local favourite Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on course for back-to-back wins on the European Tour after carding a steady 67 at the South African Open on Saturday to take a healthy five-shot lead into the final round. Bezuidenhout, 26, won the Alfred Dunhill Championship last week by four shots with a 14-under par total and heads into Sunday's final round at the Gary Player Country Club having droped only two shots in his first 54 holes.

Motorcycling: Marquez stays in hospital after infection post-surgery

Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will stay in hospital to treat an infection discovered after a third operation on his right arm, his Repsol Honda team said in an update on Saturday. The Spaniard fractured his humerus in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in July, then had a second operation after damaging a plate in his arm while opening a window at home.

Mercedes willing to organise farewell test for injured Grosjean

Formula One champions Mercedes would be willing to organise a farewell test for Romain Grosjean if the Frenchman, who escaped a fiery crash in Bahrain last week, is unable to return for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 34-year-old's Haas split in half and burst into flames after spearing into the barriers at high speed on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Golf-Grillo holds on to take one-shot lead into final round of Mayakoba

Emiliano Grillo's commanding lead at the Mayakoba Classic was chopped to a single shot on Saturday after Tom Hoge, Viktor Hovland, Adam Long and Justin Thomas launched third-round charges in Playa del Carmen. Grillo, chasing a second PGA Tour win, began the day four clear of the field but the Argentine's three-under 68 and 16-under total was barely enough to hold off Hoge, who collected birdies over five of his final six holes for a six-under 65 to sit one back.

Duplantis and Rojas named world athletes of the year

Swedish pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis was named the male athlete of the year, while Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas won the women's title at athletics' annual awards ceremony on Saturday. Duplantis, a world silver medallist in Doha last year, set a world record by clearing 6.17m in Torun, Poland, in February and then bettered that by one centimetre in Glasgow the same month.

Reports: Mariners agree to one-year deal with OF Haniger

The Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year, $3.01 million deal with outfielder Mitch Haniger, according to multiple reports on Saturday. Haniger missed the entire 2020 season and hasn't played since he ruptured a testicle on June 6, 2019. He suffered the injury when he was struck by his own foul ball while batting in a game against the Houston Astros.

Ogier set for seventh title after Evans crashes in Monza

Sebastien Ogier was set for a seventh world rally title in eight years after championship-leading Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans crashed in the season-ending Monza Rally on Saturday. The Frenchman, who completed the penultimate day with a 17.8-second lead over Hyundai's Spaniard Dani Sordo, cannot rest easy however since he still has to overhaul Evans's 14-point advantage.