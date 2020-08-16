Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Bruins clip 'Canes without Rask

Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves in a surprise appearance, while Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins overcame a roster change to win 3-1 in Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in Toronto. Sean Kuraly supplied Boston's other goal as the Bruins took a 2-1 series lead. David Krejci posted two assists. Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night.

Kim Si-woo sinks hole in one to take sole lead in North Carolina

South Korea's Kim Si-woo claimed sole ownership of the lead at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, with a hole in one on three highlighting a superb eight-under-par, third-round performance. Kim (62) said he did not realize at first that he had sunk the ace on the par-three hole as a smattering of cheers echoed around him at the tournament, which he won by five strokes in 2016 and which is being played in the absence of fans this year.

Brady defeats Gauff in straight sets to reach first WTA final

American Jennifer Brady defeated compatriot Coco Gauff 6-2 6-4 at the Top Seed Open on Saturday, earning a spot in her first WTA final. The outdoor, hard court tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, marks the first WTA event in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak forced a hiatus and upended the professional sports calendar.

Bencic latest to withdraw from U.S. Open

World number eight Belinda Bencic has withdrawn from this year's U.S. Open, joining a growing list of players who have decided to skip the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bencic on Saturday announced her decision on Twitter where she also said she would skip the Western & Southern Open which is being held in New York this year instead of Cincinnati as a lead-up to the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open.

Nine football players at University of Oklahoma test positive for COVID-19

Nine football student-athletes from the University of Oklahoma tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Lincoln Riley said on Saturday, amid fierce national debate over the viability of a fall college football season. Oklahoma's Big 12 Conference said this week it would move forward with the fall football season, a cultural ritual for millions of Americans, after two of its fellow "Power Five" conferences said they would postpone play.

Trail Blazers beat Grizzlies, advance to playoffs

CJ McCollum scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, helping the Portland Trail Blazers rally from a late deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 in the Western Conference play-in game near Orlando. The win allowed the Trail Blazers to secure the eighth and final Western playoff berth and move on to a best-of-seven first-round series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers beginning Tuesday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

MLB: Reds, Pirates games postponed after COVID-19 positive

Major League Baseball (MLB) postponed a Saturday and a Sunday game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates after a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19. The two games - which were set to take place in Cincinnati - were put on hold while MLB conducts additional tests and contact tracing. The identity of the player who tested positive was not disclosed.

Yale's COVID-19 saliva test used in NBA gets FDA OK for emergency use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday granted emergency use authorization to Yale School of Public Health's saliva test to detect COVID-19, after a trial on National Basketball Association players and staff. SalivaDirect, the fifth saliva test approved by the FDA for the disease, requires no swab or collection device and uses spit from people suspected of having the coronavirus, the agency said. (https://bit.ly/3fZyX30)

Dillon tests positive, out for Daytona road race

Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and will miss Sunday's road race at Daytona due to self-quarantine. The Richard Childress Racing driver will be replaced by Kaz Grala in the No. 3 Chevrolet. Grala, 21, will be making his Cup Series debut.

Bruins' goalie Rask opts out of season, says needs to be with family

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask opted out of the National Hockey League (NHL) season on Saturday, saying he needed to be with his family. The announcement came hours before Game 3 of the Bruins' Eastern Conference first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto, one of two Canadian "hub cities" where the NHL is completing the remainder of its coronavirus-delayed season.