Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP's revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev

U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev says it is "absurd" he remains behind Roger Federer under the ATP Tour's revised rankings system during the COVID-19 pandemic, given that the Swiss was out injured for more than a year. The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin scores milestone goal in Caps' win

Alex Ovechkin scored his 717th goal, tying him for sixth on the NHL's career list, and the visiting Washington Capitals won their season-high fifth consecutive game, a 6-0 rout of the slumping Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Washington rookie Vitek Vanecek faced just 23 shots to record his first shutout. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, Richard Panik, Daniel Sprong and Garnet Hathaway also scored as the Capitals won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Johnson savouring life as Masters champion ahead of title defence

Dustin Johnson, who fulfilled a childhood dream by winning last year's Masters, said on Tuesday he does not feel short-changed that his status as reigning champion could end after five months as opposed to the usual year. Last year's Masters was held in November instead of April because of the COVID-19 outbreak and, barring a successful title defence next month, Johnson will slip the winner's Green Jacket on a new champion at the year's first major.

Tennis-Dzumhur faces disciplinary probe, fined for walking off court

Damir Dzumhur has been fined and will face a further probe after the Bosnian walked off court in anger over a line call during his second qualifying round match on Sunday in the ATP 500 event at Acapulco, Mexico. Dzumhur, who reached a career-high ranking of 23rd in 2018, was serving at 5-5, 40-40 in the opening set against Botic van de Zandschulp when a forehand from his Dutch opponent was called in by the line judge.

Spring training roundup: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. powers Toronto past Phillies

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs to lead an attack in which seven Blue Jays had at least two hits and eight drove in at least one run in a 14-5 throttling of the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla. George Springer, Josh Palacios, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez, Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk each had two hits, with Biggio, Grichuk and Semien also driving in two runs apiece.

Blackmore becomes first woman jockey to win Champion Hurdle

Rachael Blackmore became the first woman jockey to win the Champion Hurdle when she guided Honeysuckle to victory in the opening feature race of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Irish rider was untroubled as the 11-10 favourite streaked clear to win by six lengths. It was unbeaten Honeysuckle's 11th successive victory.

Sailing: Team New Zealand win America's Cup 7-3

Team New Zealand won the 36th America's Cup on Wednesday, beating Luna Rossa 7-3 in the best-of-13 series with a dominant 46-second victory in race 10 off the coast of Auckland. Defender TNZ retained the 'Auld Mug', international sport's oldest trophy, four years after beating Oracle Team USA 7-1 at the 2017 match in Bermuda.

Tiger Woods back home and recovering after car accident

Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he is back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter.

Recovering Nadal to skip Miami and focus on clay court swing

Rafa Nadal will skip the Miami Open that begins later this month in a bid to recover from a back injury in time for the clay court swing, the Spaniard said on Tuesday. Nadal had not played since his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open last month and also skipped the ATP 500 event in Dubai.

Tokyo Olympic organiser to hold meeting with IOC, others on March 22: Kyodo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee will likely meet with representatives of the International Olympic Committee, Japan's government and Tokyo city to discuss the event, including whether to bar foreign spectators, Kyodo news said. Sources earlier told Reuters that the games will be held without spectators from overseas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.