Reuters Sports News Summary

Green Bay QB Rodgers' future 'uncertain' after loss to Bucs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his future with the team is "uncertain" in the wake of their 31-26 defeat by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's NFC Championship game. Rodgers, who has spent 16 seasons with the Packers and is considered one of the NFL's all-time greats, was drafted by Green Bay in 2005 and won the Super Bowl with the team in 2011.

NHL roundup: Scott Wedgewood, Devils shut out Islanders

Scott Wedgewood stopped all 28 shots he faced in his first NHL shutout in more than three years Sunday night, and the New Jersey Devils scored twice late in the first period of a 2-0 win over the visiting New York Islanders in Newark, N.J. Wedgewood's gem came in just his second NHL start since February 2018. He made an emergency start and took the loss against the Islanders on Thursday, when starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was placed on the NHL's COVID Protocol list about two hours before faceoff.

Year on from urging delay, Greece's Stefanidi supports Games in 2021: Kyodo

Gold medallist pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi, a vocal proponent for postponing the Tokyo Games last year, is backing the Games to be held this July, with or without spectators. Before the International Olympic Committee and Japanese government decided to postpone the Games last year due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic, Greece's Stefanidi accused organisers of risking athletes' safety and demanded a plan B.

Olympic shot put champion Crouser sets world record

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser of the United States set a world indoor record of 22.82 metres at the American Track League series opener in Fayetteville, AR. on Sunday. Crouser, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, on his opening attempt bettered the 32-year-old mark of 22.66m set by American Randy Barnes in 1989.

Packers' LaFleur rues field goal call on fourth and goal

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur infuriated fans and baffled analysts after deciding to go for a field goal with just over two minutes left in Sunday's NFC Championship game, despite the Packers on fourth and goal and trailing Tampa Bay by eight. Instead of giving league MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers another shot, LaFleur sent on kicker Mason Crosby to narrow the deficit to five, betting that with three time-outs and the two-minute warning to come his defense would get the ball back.

No place like home: Bucs first team to vie for Super Bowl prize on home turf

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming home.

The Bucs survived a second-half resurgence from the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to win the NFC Championship and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, where they will be the first team to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.

Djokovic, Nadal to begin 2021 campaigns on February 2

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will start their 2021 seasons on Feb. 2 when they lead Serbia and Spain respectively in the team-based ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open. The top two men's players will be joined by world number three Dominic Thiem and Russian No. 4 Daniil Medvedev on the opening day of the tournament at Melbourne Park, which will also host the year's first Grand Slam from Feb. 8-21.

Lakers look to add to perfect road mark at Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the NBA, they're unbeaten on the road, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing at a peak level, but coach Frank Vogel still sees room for improvement heading into their game on Monday night at the Cleveland Cavaliers. Los Angeles improved their road record to 9-0 by winning the first two games of their seven-game road trip. They Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-106 on Thursday, and the Chicago Bulls 101-90 on Saturday.

NBA roundup: Clippers roll on to 7th straight win

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers earned their seventh consecutive victory with a 108-100 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Serge Ibaka contributed 17 points and six rebounds for the Clippers, who defeated the Thunder for the second time in three days.

Chiefs' Mahomes and Buccaneers' Brady set for Super Bowl clash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have something going for them no other team has had in 54 previous Super Bowls, home field advantage when they take on defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game on Feb. 7. Long before quarterback Tom Brady chose this season to leave the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay had been selected as host city for Super Bowl LV but the future Hall of Famer ensured he would own another line in the history books after leading his team to a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC title game.