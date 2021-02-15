Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alpine skiing: Kriechmayr joins Miller and Maier with golden double

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won Sunday's showcase men's downhill by a hundredth of a second, the slimmest of margins, at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow. The 29-year-old, who took gold in the men's super-G on Thursday, became only the third male skier after American Bode Miller (in 2005) and Austria's Hermann Maier (1999) to win both speed races at the same championships.

Djokovic answers fitness doubts with victory over Raonic

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. Djokovic, who injured a side muscle during a five-set win over Taylor Fritz on Friday and suggested he might not be able to continue, showed hints of discomfort on the way to becoming the second male player to reach 300 Grand Slam match wins.

Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev used his powerful serve to good effect to overcome 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 on Sunday and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant returns to Bay Area as Nets rout Warriors

Kevin Durant scored 20 points in his return to the San Francisco Bay Area and Brooklyn's "Big Three" were firing on all cylinders Saturday night as the Nets opened a Western Conference swing with a 134-117 victory over the host Golden State Warriors. Kyrie Irving paced the Nets with 23 points, and James Harden complemented a game-high 16 assists with 19 points, helping Brooklyn complete a dominant season-series sweep from the Warriors.

Wallace's Daytona 500 car fails inspection, stars at rear

Bubba Wallace's first race for the Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin co-owned team got off to a rough beginning as he was forced to start at the rear for the Daytona 500 on Sunday after his car failed multiple pre-race inspection failures. Wallace was originally set to begin the opening race of the 2021 NASCAR season from the sixth starting spot but his No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota failed inspection two times before finally passing on its third attempt.

NHL roundup: Islanders stop Bruins' point streak at 10

Mathew Barzal scored a tiebreaking power play goal 5:30 into the third period Saturday night for the host New York Islanders, who went on to snap the Boston Bruins' 10-game point streak with a 4-2 win in Uniondale, N.Y. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice, including a short-handed goal that iced the victory with 5:28 left. Jordan Eberle also scored for New York, which has won three of four. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves.

Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. The match was a big test for Williams, who was up against one of the few players on the women's tour capable of matching her power from behind the baseline.

Crash, weather mar first 15 laps at Daytona 500

Rain and lightning forced the Daytona 500 to go under a red flag after just 15 laps on Sunday. The storm hit as track workers were cleaning up after a 16-car wreck.

Patrick Mahomes early favorite to win 2021 NFL MVP award

The dust has barely settled from Super Bowl LV and all eyes have turned back to Patrick Mahomes. Despite seeing his Kansas City Chiefs come up short in the big game last week, Mahomes has been installed as the early favorite to win NFL Most Valuable Player honors for the 2021 season.

Olympics: Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week, report says

Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry. Local organisers need to "urgently" pick a new president with just five months left to prepare for the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are setting up a selection committee made up of an equal number of men and women, the group's chief executive Toshiro Muto said last week.