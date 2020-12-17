REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN/CAVANI

United's Cavani charged with misconduct by FA over racial term

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged with an aggravated breach of the Football Association's (FA) rules for using the word "negrito" in an Instagram post last month.

MOTOR-WSERIES/

Champion Chadwick to return for season two of W Series

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Jamie Chadwick will seek to defend her crown when the all-female W Series returns for a second season next year as a support act to Formula One, organisers said on Thursday.

CRICKET-PAKISTAN/AMIR

Pakistan's Amir retires from internationals claiming 'mental torture'

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28 on Thursday, claiming he could no longer play in an atmosphere where he did not feel welcome in the national team.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - The Best FIFA Football Awards

The 2020 Best FIFA Football Awards will be held as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

17 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Burnley

Aston Villa v Burnley at Villa Park

17 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-TOR/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Torino

AS Roma host Torino in a Serie A match

17 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester United

Sheffield United play Manchester United at Brammall Lane in the Premier League.

17 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton.

18 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LEI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leicester City.

18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WHU/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.

18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-LAC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

18 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

Cricket - First Test - Australia v India

Day two of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval (Day-Night).

18 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA/

NBA-LeBron's re-tooled Lakers set to begin repeat bid We look ahead to the 2020-21 NBA season with an eight-part package including an overall preview, items on LeBron James, international players and a look at the financial challenges of playing during a pandemic. We will also include the top five storylines going into the season, a list of past NBA champions, league MVPs and a Factbox on the season ahead.

18 Dec

SPORTS

SPORT-YEARENDER/ICEHOCKEY-NHL (PIX)

NHL-Lightning crowned champions, Lundqvist era ends, Kraken released

The Tampa Bay Lightning secured a long-awaited Stanley Cup in 2020, Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist's stellar career with the New York Rangers ended and the NHL officially welcomed the Seattle Kraken amid a season unlike any before due to COVID-19.

18 Dec

SPORT-YEARENDER/RUGBY (PIX)

Rugby-Concussion case casts dark cloud over the sport

The rugby year ended with the sport excitedly looking ahead to the next World Cup while simultaneously bracing for a potentially seismic challenge to the very fabric of the game in the form of a class action legal case citing negligence over concussion.

18 Dec