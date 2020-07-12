REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES
LeBron reveals he won't wear social justice message
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes.
BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-CESPEDES
Mets' Cespedes declares he is ready to play
Yoenis Cespedes is insisting he will be ready to play when the 2020 season starts for the New York Mets on July 24.
BASKETBALL-NBA-CORONAVIRUS
NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19
League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
CYCLING-FRANCE/VIRTUAL (TV)
Cycling - Elite women and men riders compete in virtual Tour de France
Elite women and men riders share the road on stage four of the "virtual" version of the Tour de France.
12 Jul
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur play Arsenal in the Premier League.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-MIL/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v AC Milan
Napoli host AC Milan in a Serie A match.