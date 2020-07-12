SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

12 Jul 2020 / 22:41 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES

    LeBron reveals he won't wear social justice message

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes.

    BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-CESPEDES

    Mets' Cespedes declares he is ready to play

    Yoenis Cespedes is insisting he will be ready to play when the 2020 season starts for the New York Mets on July 24.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CORONAVIRUS

    NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19

    League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    CYCLING-FRANCE/VIRTUAL (TV)

    Cycling - Elite women and men riders compete in virtual Tour de France

    Elite women and men riders share the road on stage four of the "virtual" version of the Tour de France.

    12 Jul

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

    Tottenham Hotspur play Arsenal in the Premier League.

    12 Jul

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

    12 Jul

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-MIL/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v AC Milan

    Napoli host AC Milan in a Serie A match.

    12 Jul

