REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
OLYMPICS-2020
Olympics: Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games
TOKYO/BERN, Switzerland (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics next year will use the same venues and follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one originally planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-CORONAVIRUS-PROTOCOL
NFL, union gear up for additional talks The NFL said in a statement issued Friday that progress has been made toward safely playing amid the coronavirus pandemic but acknowledged not all issues have been settled with the players union.
BASKETBALL-NBA-AWARDS
NBA MVP, Rookie of Year races are over
There is nothing more Giannis Antetokounmpo can do in his bid to win his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-ATT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Atalanta
Atalanta visit Verona in a Serie A match
18 Jul
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Burnley
SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-SAS/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Sassuolo
Cagliari host Sassuolo in a Serie A match
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - FA Cup Semi-Final - Arsenal v Manchester City
Arsenal play Manchester City in the second FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-BGN/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Bologna
AC Milan host Bologna in a Serie A match
RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week six
Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders
19 Jul
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/
Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies
England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.
GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament
Round four of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
MOTOR-MOTOGP-SPAIN/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix
The Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Jerez hosts the Spanish Grand Prix - the first race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix
The Hungaroring, just outside Budapest, hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix - the third race of the revised 2020 Formula One calendar following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.