REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

18 Jul 2020 / 22:04 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    OLYMPICS-2020

    Olympics: Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

    TOKYO/BERN, Switzerland (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics next year will use the same venues and follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one originally planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CORONAVIRUS-PROTOCOL

    NFL, union gear up for additional talks The NFL said in a statement issued Friday that progress has been made toward safely playing amid the coronavirus pandemic but acknowledged not all issues have been settled with the players union.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-AWARDS

    NBA MVP, Rookie of Year races are over

    There is nothing more Giannis Antetokounmpo can do in his bid to win his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Atalanta

    Atalanta visit Verona in a Serie A match

    18 Jul

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Burnley

    18 Jul

    SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-SAS/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Sassuolo

    Cagliari host Sassuolo in a Serie A match

    18 Jul

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - FA Cup Semi-Final - Arsenal v Manchester City

    Arsenal play Manchester City in the second FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

    18 Jul

    SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-BGN/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Bologna

    AC Milan host Bologna in a Serie A match

    18 Jul

    RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week six

    Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders

    19 Jul

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

    Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

    England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.

    19 Jul

    GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament

    Round four of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

    19 Jul

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-SPAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motorcycling - MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix

    The Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Jerez hosts the Spanish Grand Prix - the first race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    19 Jul

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

    19 Jul

    MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix

    The Hungaroring, just outside Budapest, hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix - the third race of the revised 2020 Formula One calendar following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    19 Jul

