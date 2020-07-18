REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020

Olympics: Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

TOKYO/BERN, Switzerland (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics next year will use the same venues and follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one originally planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CORONAVIRUS-PROTOCOL

NFL, union gear up for additional talks The NFL said in a statement issued Friday that progress has been made toward safely playing amid the coronavirus pandemic but acknowledged not all issues have been settled with the players union.

BASKETBALL-NBA-AWARDS

NBA MVP, Rookie of Year races are over

There is nothing more Giannis Antetokounmpo can do in his bid to win his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Atalanta

Atalanta visit Verona in a Serie A match

18 Jul

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Burnley

18 Jul

SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-SAS/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Sassuolo

Cagliari host Sassuolo in a Serie A match

18 Jul

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Semi-Final - Arsenal v Manchester City

Arsenal play Manchester City in the second FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

18 Jul

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-BGN/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Bologna

AC Milan host Bologna in a Serie A match

18 Jul

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week six

Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders

19 Jul

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.

19 Jul

GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament

Round four of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

19 Jul

MOTOR-MOTOGP-SPAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix

The Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Jerez hosts the Spanish Grand Prix - the first race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

19 Jul

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

19 Jul

MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungaroring, just outside Budapest, hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix - the third race of the revised 2020 Formula One calendar following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

19 Jul