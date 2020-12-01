REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020-RINGS/

Olympic rings illuminated upon return to Tokyo Bay

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August, as organisers ramp up preparations for next year's postponed Summer Games.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SANCHEZ/

Colts punter Sanchez to undergo surgery on cancerous tumor

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing surgery Tuesday to remove a tumor, he said on Monday.

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN-HAMILTON-CORONAVIRUS/

Hamilton to miss Sakhir GP after positive COVID-19 test

MANAMA (Reuters) - Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, the first time he has had to sit out a race in his F1 career.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-CHE/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla news conference

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui holds a news conference ahead of his side's Champions League match against Chelsea.

1 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - South Africa v England

South Africa host England at Newlands in the last of the three T20 internationals

1 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-PSG/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training

Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

1 Dec 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk face Real Madrid in the Champions league.

1 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-RBS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v FC Salzburg

Lokomotiv Moscow face FC Salzburg in the Champions league.

1 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-AJA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool v Ajax Amsterdam

Liverpool face Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions league.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid face Bayern Munich in the Champions league.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Porto v Manchester City

FC Porto seek to wrestle top place from Manchester City in Group C of the Champions League. Man City have secured a place in the knockout stage already while Porto effectively need one point from their last two group games to also advance.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-FCM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v FC Midtjylland

Atalanta face FC Midtjylland in the Champions league.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Inter Milan

Borussia Moenchengladbach face Inter Milan in the Champions league.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLM-OLY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Marseille v Olympiacos

Olympique Marseille face Olympiacos in the Champions league.

1 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-SEA-DAL/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Seattle Sounders FC v FC Dallas

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, Washington

2 Dec 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third One Day International - Australia v India

Third of three ODIs between Australia and India at Manuka Oval (Day-Night).

2 Dec