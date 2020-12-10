REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/ 09:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/ 09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ATHLETICS-CHINA/

World indoor championships in China postponed again until 2023

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China have been pushed back again to March 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's global governing body said on Thursday.

WOMEN-USOPEN/

USGA drives for gender equity with 'Women Worth Watching' campaign

The USGA said it hoped to spark greater interest in women's golf with the official launch of its "Women Worth Watching" campaign on Wednesday, an initiative that has the backing of some of the top players on the men's PGA Tour.

FIFA-RANKINGS/

Belgium top year-end world rankings for third straight time

Belgium were crowned FIFA's team of the year for the third straight time after retaining the top spot ahead of world champions France in the latest world rankings released on Thursday, soccer's world governing body said.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-EUROPA-DUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Dundalk v Arsenal

Dundalk face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League.

10 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Finalists announcement

The Best FIFA Football Awards will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories on December 11.

11 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester CIty.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Fulham.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA/ (TV)

Soccer - Africa - 42nd CAF Ordinary General Assembly

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) holds a news conference following its 42nd ordinary general assembly. Two weeks ago, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad was banned from soccer for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer's governing body.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester United.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-BUR/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-ROA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v Royal Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur face Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Europa League. We will also wrap the rest of the night's action

10 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-SPP-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Sparta Prague v AC Milan

Sparta Prague face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League.

10 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)

Golf - U.S. Women's Open

Round one of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

10 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

Round two of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

11 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

ESPORTS

ESPORTS-F1/

Esports - 2020 F1 Esports Pro Series

Esport stars take part in the fourth and final round of the 2020 Formula One Pro Series.

10 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-NEP/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

11 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - Australia v India test series - Preview Package

Australia host India in a much-anticipated four-test series which starts with a day-night test at Adelaide Oval from Dec. 17. We will move an overall preview, factbox and features on each team.

11 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

BOXING

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/ (TV)

Boxing - Heavyweight world title fight weigh-in - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

Defending champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Kubrat Kubrat tip the scales ahead of their world heavyweight title fight at the 02 in London in which Joshua's IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts will be on the line.

11 Dec

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

11 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT