REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/ 09:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/ 09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ATHLETICS-CHINA/
World indoor championships in China postponed again until 2023
The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China have been pushed back again to March 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's global governing body said on Thursday.
WOMEN-USOPEN/
USGA drives for gender equity with 'Women Worth Watching' campaign
The USGA said it hoped to spark greater interest in women's golf with the official launch of its "Women Worth Watching" campaign on Wednesday, an initiative that has the backing of some of the top players on the men's PGA Tour.
FIFA-RANKINGS/
Belgium top year-end world rankings for third straight time
Belgium were crowned FIFA's team of the year for the third straight time after retaining the top spot ahead of world champions France in the latest world rankings released on Thursday, soccer's world governing body said.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-EUROPA-DUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Dundalk v Arsenal
Dundalk face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League.
10 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT
SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Finalists announcement
The Best FIFA Football Awards will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories on December 11.
11 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester CIty.
11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Fulham.
SOCCER-AFRICA/ (TV)
Soccer - Africa - 42nd CAF Ordinary General Assembly
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) holds a news conference following its 42nd ordinary general assembly. Two weeks ago, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad was banned from soccer for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer's governing body.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester United.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-BUR/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley.
SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-ROA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v Royal Antwerp
Tottenham Hotspur face Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Europa League. We will also wrap the rest of the night's action
10 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-SPP-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Sparta Prague v AC Milan
Sparta Prague face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League.
GOLF
GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)
Golf - U.S. Women's Open
Round one of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
10 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship
Round two of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.
11 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
ESPORTS
ESPORTS-F1/
Esports - 2020 F1 Esports Pro Series
Esport stars take part in the fourth and final round of the 2020 Formula One Pro Series.
10 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
FOOTBALL
FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-NEP/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
11 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)
Cricket - Australia v India test series - Preview Package
Australia host India in a much-anticipated four-test series which starts with a day-night test at Adelaide Oval from Dec. 17. We will move an overall preview, factbox and features on each team.
BOXING
BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/ (TV)
Boxing - Heavyweight world title fight weigh-in - Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev
Defending champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Kubrat Kubrat tip the scales ahead of their world heavyweight title fight at the 02 in London in which Joshua's IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts will be on the line.
11 Dec
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice
Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
11 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT