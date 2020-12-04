REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-WOMEN-AUSOPEN-EXCLUSIVE/
Exclusive: WTA looks to start 2021 season on January 4 outside Australia
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The WTA is planning to start the 2021 season in the first week of January outside Australia before the players travel to Melbourne for quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam, women's tour chief Steve Simon told Reuters.
MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/
Grosjean's 28 second struggle to stay alive, in his own words
MANAMA (Reuters) - Formula One driver Romain Grosjean relived Sunday's horrific Bahrain Grand Prix crash, where his Haas car penetrated a metal barrier and split in two, in a video news conference on Friday. This, in his own words, is how he escaped the fireball.
BASKETBALL-NBA-DAVIS/
Lakers re-sign James and Davis
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - LeBron James and Anthony Davis have re-signed with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced on Thursday, in a move that sets the foundation for what could be the next great NBA dynasty.
UPCOMING
MOTOR SPORTS
MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix - Practice
Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix.
4 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)
Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza
The latest action from day two of Rally Monza - the final race of the year.
4 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LEE/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leeds United.
SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - FIFA Council meeting
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is expected to hold a virtual news conference following a FIFA Council meeting conducted via videoconference. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global soccer will be on the agenda.
4 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-BCI/REPORT
Soccer - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Birmingham City
Arsenal take on Birmingham City in the FA Women's Super League, and we will wrap up the rest of the games from around the league.
4 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-UNB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin
Hertha Berlin face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.
4 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League
4 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-OLM/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue1 - Nimes v Marseille
Nimes play Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1.
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England & France news conferences & training
England and France prepare for the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium.
4 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-ARG/ (PIX)
Rugby - Tri-Nations - Australia v Argentina
The Wallabies host the Pumas in the Tri-Nations at Western Sydney Stadium.
5 Dec 03:45 ET / 08:45 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-GEO-FJI/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Georgia v Fiji
Georgia play Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup seventh-place playoff in Edinburgh.
5 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - South African Open
Round two of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.
4 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
GOLF-MAYAKOBA/
Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic
Round two of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Round three of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.
5 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
Golf - European Tour - Golf in Dubai Championship
Round four of the Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
5 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT