REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-WOMEN-AUSOPEN-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: WTA looks to start 2021 season on January 4 outside Australia

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The WTA is planning to start the 2021 season in the first week of January outside Australia before the players travel to Melbourne for quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam, women's tour chief Steve Simon told Reuters.

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/

Grosjean's 28 second struggle to stay alive, in his own words

MANAMA (Reuters) - Formula One driver Romain Grosjean relived Sunday's horrific Bahrain Grand Prix crash, where his Haas car penetrated a metal barrier and split in two, in a video news conference on Friday. This, in his own words, is how he escaped the fireball.

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAVIS/

Lakers re-sign James and Davis

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - LeBron James and Anthony Davis have re-signed with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced on Thursday, in a move that sets the foundation for what could be the next great NBA dynasty.

