TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020-COSTS-TOKYO-RESIDENTS/

Residents uncertain about Games as costs, COVID-19 cases rise

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese residents are torn between trepidation and tentative support for next year's Olympic Games that are now set to be far more expensive than expected amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

OLYMPICS-2032-BRISBANE/

Australia's Queensland to resume Brisbane 2032 Games bid

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's northeastern state of Queensland will resume work on Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympics after shelving the project for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Monday.

F1-SAKHIR/

Wolff on Russell: A star is born and sky's the limit

The sky's the limit for George Russell after the British youngster's stellar performance as Lewis Hamilton's stand-in at the Sakhir Grand Prix, according to Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff.

