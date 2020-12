Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020-REPORT/

Athletes to be tested 'every 96-120 hours' during Games - organisers' report

TOKYO (Reuters) - Athletes will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken less than 72 hours before arriving in Japan for the Olympics and will be tested "every 96-120 hours" during the Games, according to a report published by organisers on Wednesday.

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR-SCHUMACHER/

Mick Schumacher, son of Michael, to race for Haas F1 in 2021

MANAMA (Reuters) - The Schumacher name will return to Formula One next season with Mick, son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael, announced on Wednesday as a race driver for the U.S.-owned Haas team.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Australian Open to start on February 8, players can train during quarantine - reports

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Next year's Australian Open could be pushed back to a Feb. 8-21 window and players would be allowed to train outside their hotel rooms during quarantine, Australian media reported on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND/HOME

Soccer-Numbers show how 'home advantage' has faded without fans

New statistical research shows exactly how much home advantage has faded in Premier League stadiums without fans.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-KRA-REN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Krasnodar v Rennes

FC Krasnodar face Rennes in the Champions league.

2 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-IBA-RBL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Istanbul Basaksehir v RB Leipzig

Istanbul Basaksehir face RB Leipzig in the Champions league.

2 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Lazio

Borussia Dortmund face Lazio in the Champions league.

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United v Paris St Germain

Manchester United face Paris St Germain in the Champions league.

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v Chelsea

Sevilla face Chelsea in the Champions league.

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Zenit St Petersburg

Club Brugge need to beat Zenit St Petersburg in Group F of the Champions League to have any hopes of advancing while the Russian club are already eliminated

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FER-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ferencvaros v Barcelona

Ferencvaros face Barcelona in the Champions league.

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-DYK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv

Juventus face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league.

2 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-PGL-TOK/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Perth Glory v Tokyo

Perth Glory play Tokyo in their AFC Champions League Group match.

3 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-MVI-SEO/ (PIX)

Soccer - AFC Champions League - Melbourne Victory v FC Seoul

Melbourne Victory play FC Seoul in their AFC Champions League Group match.

3 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-COUNCIL/ (TV)

Athletics - World Athletics Council Meeting

President Sebastian Coe will hold a news conference following the conclusion of a two-day World Athletics Council meeting.

2 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-BAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2 Dec 15:40 ET / 20:40 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - South African Open

Round one of the South African Open at the Gary Player CC in Sun City.

3 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Golf in Dubai Championship

Round two of the Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

3 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

MOTOR SPORTS

MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/

Rallying-World championship leader Elfyn Evans talks to media

Toyota's Elfyn Evans talks to the media ahead of a season-ending Monza Rally in Italy that could see the Welshman become the third world rally champion from Britain.

2 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-MONZA/ (TV)

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Monza

Action from the shakedown for the Rally Monza - the final race of the year.

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-SCO/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland team announcement

The Scotland team to play Ireland on the final weekend of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in Durban will be announced by media release. Head Coach Gregor Townsend will be available via Zoom conference call at 1pm to give reaction to the team selection.

3 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/ (TV)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France news conferences & training

France trains intensely for the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium against England.

2 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT