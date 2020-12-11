REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/

Real's Zidane says Atletico title favourites ahead of derby

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said that city rivals Atletico Madrid should be classed as title favourites this season ahead of their La Liga meeting on Saturday.

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/

Kerr toughs it out at US Women's Open

Cristie Kerr had all but given up hope of playing in the U.S. Women's Open this week after a golf cart accident left her with dislocated ribs and in excruciating pain, but the two-time major winner somehow made it to the first tee in Texas on Thursday.

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/

Verstappen edges Bottas in Abu Dhabi practice as Hamilton makes quiet return

Red Bull's Max Verstappen pipped Valtteri Bottas to top the timesheets in Friday's opening Formula One practice session for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton made a quiet return to action.

UPCOMING

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SWEENEY/

Rugby-RFU CEO Bill Sweeney holds news conference

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney holds news conference.

11 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-SGE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

VfL Wolfsburg face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

11 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-BEN/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Benevento

Sassuolo face Benevento in a Serie A match.

11 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v West Ham United

Leeds United v West Ham United at Elland Road

11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa at Molyneux Stadium

12 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-COE/

Athletics- World Athletics President Coe looks ahead to 2021 season

World Athletics President Coe looks ahead to 2021 season

11 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)

Golf - U.S. Women's Open

Round two of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

11 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

Round three of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

12 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

MOTOR SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

12 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT