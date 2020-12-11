REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/
Real's Zidane says Atletico title favourites ahead of derby
MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said that city rivals Atletico Madrid should be classed as title favourites this season ahead of their La Liga meeting on Saturday.
GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/
Kerr toughs it out at US Women's Open
Cristie Kerr had all but given up hope of playing in the U.S. Women's Open this week after a golf cart accident left her with dislocated ribs and in excruciating pain, but the two-time major winner somehow made it to the first tee in Texas on Thursday.
MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/
Verstappen edges Bottas in Abu Dhabi practice as Hamilton makes quiet return
Red Bull's Max Verstappen pipped Valtteri Bottas to top the timesheets in Friday's opening Formula One practice session for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton made a quiet return to action.
