REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

11 Dec 2020 / 22:03 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/

    Real's Zidane says Atletico title favourites ahead of derby

    MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said that city rivals Atletico Madrid should be classed as title favourites this season ahead of their La Liga meeting on Saturday.

    GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/

    Kerr toughs it out at US Women's Open

    Cristie Kerr had all but given up hope of playing in the U.S. Women's Open this week after a golf cart accident left her with dislocated ribs and in excruciating pain, but the two-time major winner somehow made it to the first tee in Texas on Thursday.

    MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/

    Verstappen edges Bottas in Abu Dhabi practice as Hamilton makes quiet return

    Red Bull's Max Verstappen pipped Valtteri Bottas to top the timesheets in Friday's opening Formula One practice session for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton made a quiet return to action.

    UPCOMING

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-SWEENEY/

    Rugby-RFU CEO Bill Sweeney holds news conference

    RFU CEO Bill Sweeney holds news conference.

    11 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-SGE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

    VfL Wolfsburg face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

    11 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-BEN/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Benevento

    Sassuolo face Benevento in a Serie A match.

    11 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v West Ham United

    Leeds United v West Ham United at Elland Road

    11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa at Molyneux Stadium

    12 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    ATHLETICS

    ATHLETICS-COE/

    Athletics- World Athletics President Coe looks ahead to 2021 season

    World Athletics President Coe looks ahead to 2021 season

    11 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)

    Golf - U.S. Women's Open

    Round two of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

    11 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

    Round three of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

    12 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

    MOTOR SPORTS

    MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Action from qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

    12 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

