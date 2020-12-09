REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

CHAMPIONS-PSG-IBA/

UEFA set to open disciplinary case over Paris race incident

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - UEFA has opened a disciplinary proceeding into Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir when players walked off in protest at after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

MOTOR-F1-HAAS/MAZEPIN

Haas F1 condemn new signing Mazepin for 'abhorrent' video

LONDON (Reuters) - The Haas Formula One team condemned new signing Nikita Mazepin for 'abhorrent' behaviour on Wednesday after the young Russian posted and then deleted a video showing a female passenger being groped in a car.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCM-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Midtjylland v Liverpool

FC Midtjylland face Liverpool in the Champions league.

9 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-IBA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Istanbul Basaksehir

Paris St Germain play Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions league, completing the game one day after it was abandoned following an alleged racism incident involving a match official.

9 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta

Ajax Amsterdam face Atalanta in the Champions league.

9 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-SHK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions league.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBS-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Salzburg v Atletico Madrid

FC Salzburg face Atletico Madrid in the Champions league.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-LMO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich play Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions league.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Real Madrid face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions league.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester City v Olympique Marseille

Manchester City play Olympique Marseille in the Champions league.

9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 12th round of Premier League fixtures

10 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

Round one of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

10 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

MOTOR SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FIA News conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT