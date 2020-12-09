SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

09 Dec 2020 / 22:05 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    CHAMPIONS-PSG-IBA/

    UEFA set to open disciplinary case over Paris race incident

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - UEFA has opened a disciplinary proceeding into Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir when players walked off in protest at after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

    MOTOR-F1-HAAS/MAZEPIN

    Haas F1 condemn new signing Mazepin for 'abhorrent' video

    LONDON (Reuters) - The Haas Formula One team condemned new signing Nikita Mazepin for 'abhorrent' behaviour on Wednesday after the young Russian posted and then deleted a video showing a female passenger being groped in a car.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCM-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - FC Midtjylland v Liverpool

    FC Midtjylland face Liverpool in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-IBA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Istanbul Basaksehir

    Paris St Germain play Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions league, completing the game one day after it was abandoned following an alleged racism incident involving a match official.

    9 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta

    Ajax Amsterdam face Atalanta in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-SHK/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

    Inter Milan face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBS-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - FC Salzburg v Atletico Madrid

    FC Salzburg face Atletico Madrid in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-LMO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow

    Bayern Munich play Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Borussia Moenchengladbach

    Real Madrid face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Manchester City v Olympique Marseille

    Manchester City play Olympique Marseille in the Champions league.

    9 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

    Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

    Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 12th round of Premier League fixtures

    10 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

    10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

    Round one of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

    10 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

    MOTOR SPORTS

    MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FIA News conference

    News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

    10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

