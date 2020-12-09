REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
CHAMPIONS-PSG-IBA/
UEFA set to open disciplinary case over Paris race incident
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - UEFA has opened a disciplinary proceeding into Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir when players walked off in protest at after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.
MOTOR-F1-HAAS/MAZEPIN
Haas F1 condemn new signing Mazepin for 'abhorrent' video
LONDON (Reuters) - The Haas Formula One team condemned new signing Nikita Mazepin for 'abhorrent' behaviour on Wednesday after the young Russian posted and then deleted a video showing a female passenger being groped in a car.
